Should you play Persona 5: The Phantom X as a newcomer to the series

One question that might linger on many people's minds is whether Persona 5: The Phantom X is a good entry point for newcomers to the series. It is an alternate take on 2017's Persona 5, where you will live the life of a new protagonist, Nagisa Kamishiro or Wonder, instead of the well-known and beloved Ren Amamiya aka Joker.

The answer to the question of whether Persona 5: The Phantom X is a good entry point for newcomers is yes. This is a standalone title and does not follow the storyline of the original Persona 5. The games in the series themselves tell their own stories with a separate cast.

Why Persona 5: The Phantom X can be a good entry point for newcomers

P5X's strength comes from its casual approach to the series. Given that it is a gacha live-service video game, you will have enough ways to bypass the story, without needing to rely on a typical JRPG grind that you might have to do in P5 Royal.

It is also not restricted to the calendar-based system of P5 Royal due to its live-service nature. You can engage in daily content, and you will receive new events and characters almost every month. Story-wise, the game is fine, and will get better with the upcoming updates that will bring many new content to the game, such as the Persona 3 Reload collaboration next year.

Given that it is also a free game that you can download on your mobile or on PC via Steam, it can be a great way to venture into ATLUS's Persona series without having to worry about a paywall.

Why you should consider playing Persona 5 Royal first

Persona 5: The Phantom X is a good game, but if you want the definitive experience, you should start Persona 5 Royal. Many people hold the game as one of their favorite JRPGs, and for good reason. The story is fantastic, with a strong start to finish, and provides a complete experience.

P5X, on the other hand, will have its story going on for quite a while due to its live service approach. The plot of Persona 5 Royal is also superior, establishing the darker side of Tokyo with the first few hours of the game.

The game also gives you a stronger context on many things related to P5X, such as Palaces and relations with the P5 cast like Morgana, Ann, Ryuji, and Ren. Many new players might feel confused as to who they are, especially if they don't appear in the main story of P5X. The only caveat is that the game will cost you 60 dollars, which might not be possible for many.

Overall, Persona 5 Royal is a far superior product to Persona 5: The Phantom X, with a stronger emphasis on the narrative. You can try the latter out as it is indeed a good starting point, but don't expect a complete storyline.

