Should you pull for Huohuo in Honkai Star Rail 1.5? Pull value and team role explained

Huohuo is an upcoming five-star character in Honkai Star Rail who is expected to be released in version 1.5. She is a Ten-Lords Commission Judge-in-training who will join the game's character roster as a Wind-wielding Path of Abundance unit. While there are not many healers in HoYoverse’s space odyssey, players are eager to roll for her once she is released.

As a Path of Abundance character, Huohuo can easily ensure everyone's survivability on the battlefield and restore energy. This article goes over more details about her kit and team role to help you determine whether she is worth pulling in Honkai Star Rail 1.5.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely reflect the opinions of the writer

Huohuo’s kit and team role in Honkai Star Rail

Huohuo is a supporting character in Honkai Star Rail. Her entire kit revolves around providing help to her allies who are engaged in a fight.

Huohuo’s abilities are as follows:

Basic ATK: Deals Wind damage, which scales on her ATK to a single enemy.

Deals Wind damage, which scales on her ATK to a single enemy. Skill: Instantly heals a single ally for a considerable amount while also restoring the rest of the team for a small amount based on her ATK stat.

Instantly heals a single ally for a considerable amount while also restoring the rest of the team for a small amount based on her ATK stat. Ultimate: Upon activating, restores Energy for all team members except herself and increases their ATK stat for two turns.

Upon activating, restores Energy for all team members except herself and increases their ATK stat for two turns. Passive Talent: When Huohuo casts her skill, she obtains the “Lives of the sacrifice” effect. While she has the effect, all team members will get healed at the beginning of each turn.

When Huohuo casts her skill, she obtains the “Lives of the sacrifice” effect. While she has the effect, all team members will get healed at the beginning of each turn. When Huohuo casts her ultimate ability, she obtains the “Spiritual Experience” effect. While she has the effect, all team members will get their Energy restored based on their Energy cost at the beginning of each turn.

Technique: Upon activation, Huohuo intimidates her enemies, which leads them to fall into the “Psionic Dispersion” state. Enemies in this state will run away in the opposite direction from Huohuo. Additionally, when an enemy affected by the “Psionic Dispersion” state enters battle, they have a chance of getting their ATK reduced.

Huohuo is a healer, and her ability to regenerate Energy for her entire team allows her to fit into numerous team compositions. She can also buff her allies' ATK stat with her ultimate. In a team, she can serve as the battery character while providing heals to her team. Characters like Argenti can benefit from her as his ultimate's damage depends on how much Energy he has.

A Battery character generates enough Energy to fill their allies' ultimate, which is their major source of damage.

Should you pull for Huohuo in Honkai Star Rail 1.5?

Huohuo will release along with version 1.5 (Image via HoYoverse)

Honkai Star Rail 1.5 features multiple characters, but Huohuo is a unit you can definitely spend your precious Stellar Jades on. If you are new to the game or don't have a strong healer, she is a character you must pull for.

While Huohuo treads on the Path of Abundance, she has the power to replenish the whole party’s Energy, enabling them to utilize their ultimate ability more frequently during battle. There is no other Path of Abundance character in this game who can heal, provide buff, and regenerate energy for their team.

