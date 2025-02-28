Should you try out Assetto Corsa Competizione in 2025?

If you're considering whether Assetto Corsa Competizione is worth getting into in 2025, it's worth noting that this isn't another racing game. With its emphasis on realism and constantly developing physics engine, it has solidified itself as one of the most realistic GT simulators out there. But is it still worth your time?

Well, yes. Assetto Corsa Competizione is worth your time in 2025 — if you’re willing to invest the effort. It's not the sort of sim that you can casually dip into and pop off for a few rounds. But if you're ready to put the effort in, it provides a great racing experience. Let's go into more detail.

Disclaimer: The author has shared their personal opinions in this article.

Assetto Corsa Competizione - The journey from a rocky start to redemption

Lock and Load (Image via 505 Games)

When Assetto Corsa Competizione originally came out, it was universally criticized for its disappointing driving physics and clear absence of the magic that made the original Assetto Corsa so popular. Most fans were left underwhelmed, which led to a weak reception that easily could have killed the game.

But Kunos Simulazioni did not quit. For the last four and a half years, they've worked relentlessly to refine the experience, and their efforts finally paid off in early 2023 with a major rework of the suspension and tire model.

This update revolutionized everything. It didn't simply address the driving physics — it completely overhauled them, injecting new life into the simulator and cementing its position in the world of GT racing.

The state of ACC in 2025

A still from Assetto Corsa Competizione (Image via 505 Games)

Assetto Corsa Competizione offers good experience through official GT Challenge licensing and a truly impressive roster of contemporary GT cars. However, its online experience isn’t perfect. Its native multiplayer doesn't have a strong competition and reward system, resulting in an abundance of idle servers. Low Fuel Motorsports (LFM) fills that gap. The LFM is an open community-based platform that conducts leagues, Special events, and competitive races, giving life to ACC's online life.

While not officially a part of the game, the LFM is very much supported by the developers, with the official ACC and Assetto Corsa Twitter handles often promoting events on this platform.

The LFM has effectively filled the void left by ACC’s native multiplayer, creating an ecosystem that keeps the community active and engaged. The platform’s split-based events cater to all skill levels, offering everything from short sprints to endurance races like the Bathurst 1000 and Spa 24 Hours.

Should you try Assetto Corsa Competizione in 2025?

In conclusion, Assetto Corsa Competizione is worth your time in 2025 only if you’re willing to invest the effort. It’s not the kind of sim you can casually hop into for a quick race. The learning curve is steep, and mastering its realistic driving physics requires dedication. But if you’re up for the challenge, ACC is still a decent choice to hop into. Not the best, but it does the job for racing enthusiasts.

