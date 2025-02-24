Should you try out Smite 2 in 2025?

If you’re wondering whether Smite 2 is worth diving into in 2025, it's essential to understand the game isn’t just a fresh coat of paint on the original Smite formula. With Unreal Engine 5, new gameplay mechanics, and a reworked jungle system, Smite 2 aims to take the game to a whole new level — for better or for worse.

So, is it worth your time? Well, it’s not a simple yes or no. Some fresh elements will immerse you into the game, but not all of them might sit well with long-time fans. There are plenty of changes to consider, and some could shake up your experience in unexpected ways. Let's take a closer look.

What’s great about Smite 2 in 2025?

Visuals and realistic gameplay details

Glimpse of gameplay' Smite 2 (Image via Hi-Rez Studios)

Built on Unreal Engine 5, Smite 2's visuals are decent. Its gods and terrain are detailed, and there are some small physics-based interactions that make the world more alive. For example, Ymir's wall freezes parts of the map it touches and Chaac's rain circle makes the ground actually get wet. These little details give the gameplay a level of immersion that wasn't there before.

On top of all this, the god abilities now sport a major visual makeover. For example, you can really see the separate thorns or swirled designs in Brambles, thus making the ability dynamic. The improvement on the armors has added texture while enhancing shadows so the action has greater depth and is much more real. The action graphics in those team fights really feel so lively and full.

Streamlined User Interface, combat feedback, and Jungle mechanics

Not just looks — Smite 2 also packs a streamlined UI that makes god selection easier. Combat feedback has been improved in terms of instantaneous cues for effects like stuns, and in the midst of those team fights where everything is hectic, progress bars help you catch up on the action. They are perfect both for newbies and veterans.

And last but not least, the Jungle revamp. The Infamy system introduced makes your kills level up your camps, and thus makes them stronger while granting buffs. This lends a strategic flavour to the jungling play, where you will be tracking foes to steal camps away from them to deny them buffs. Now, pick up buffs manually instead of automatically picking them up.

What features might you not like in Smite 2?

Ready to engage (Image via Hi-Rez Studios)

Let's not forget about the game's downsides. The biggest issue for many players is the focus on more traditional MOBA elements. Active inventory items and simplified shop attributes make Smite 2 often feel more like other MOBAs than it does itself.

Fans could be turned off a bit by the direction. In some ways, the game is losing that signature Smite charm to the extent that it now becomes difficult to swallow for many.

The biggest change is that relics, as fans knew them in Smite 1, are no longer present. This ties effects with items, which balances utility and raw stats — a tricky equation. In competitive play, players often sacrifice a significant amount of stats for utility or vice versa, leading to frustration.

The other thing is the new Jungle mechanics. Although intriguing, Infamy may overwhelm new players who are unfamiliar with jungle strategies. Additionally, the whole camp leveling idea can be quite unbalanced; when one team continuously denies the other all buffs, that can result in snowballing, making one side's victory impossible to prevent and therefore the game not enjoyable.

And then there are the bushes or grass patches for stealth. They definitely add strategic depth, but that also changes map control and how you place wards. If you played Smite 1, which has open visibility maps, getting used to the sequel might take time. It will be frustrating for players who liked playing on the older map style.

Conclusion

So, is Smite 2 worth your time? It really depends on what you're looking for. If you're a fan of Smite's unique charm, the changes in Smite 2 might make you feel like the game has lost its identity. On the flip side, if you're into smoother gameplay, decent graphics, and MOBA-style mechanics, it could definitely grab your attention.

