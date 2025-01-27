Should you try Star Wars Battlefront 2 in 2025?

When Star Wars Battlefront 2 was originally released in 2017 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC, the gaming community and critics had mixed feelings about the online multiplayer project inspired by the galaxy far, far away. Renowned for the Battlefield franchise, DICE took a brave step forward but a few creative decisions strained its relationship with fans. Nevertheless, the developer has since regained its favor with some much-needed changes.

Online multiplayer and microtransactions are not everyone's cup of tea; fortunately, the developers included a serviceable campaign set between Return of the Jedi and The Force Awakens. If you are a hardcore fan of the Skywalker Saga and wish to fill in the gaps, you should consider playing this game in 2025.

Star Wars Battlefront 2 had a few hits and misses

The Force is strong with this hot mess of an online multiplayer game (Image via Electronic Arts)

The Star Wars franchise tackles the themes of family, civil war, intergalactic drama, and religion — the makings of a great video game. The original Battlefront kicked the hornet's nest with its impressive third-person shooter gameplay mechanics, and the developers knew it was time for a sequel that could tie into the larger cinematic universe.

DICE took this opportunity to narrate a story through Iden Versio, a skilled fighter, TIE fighter pilot, and commander of the Inferno Squad. The campaign follows the fall of the Empire and its remnants turning a new lease on life, as Versio and her friends realize the pain and damage they have wrought.

While the campaign may be brief and is not the best part of this sequel, players will cross paths with legacy characters and even step into the shoes of Han Solo, Princess Leia Organa, and Luke Skywalker. Other iconic locations from various Star Wars projects, like the cloning facility on Kamino, Chewbacca's homeworld, Kashyyyk, and the beach on Scarif can be visited and are used as multiplayer arenas.

Each character has unique abilities and playstyles — even those who wield lightsabers and different Force abilities. The campaign features plenty of scenarios in which each legacy hero has been given a chance to shine. You'll even get to fly the Millennium Falcon as Han Solo and explore a strange new world to uncover more secrets of the Sith.

Thankfully, there aren't any missions that feel repetitive, and despite being short, the campaign is a breath of fresh air.

The revamped loot box system saved the game

The success of the Battlefield series prompted the reboot of the Star Wars Battlefront franchise, and there are a few pros and cons. Initially, the gaming community was not fond of spending real money to purchase in-game items like loot boxes, which favors the idea of a pay-to-win structure. After facing significant backlash, the developers removed the loot box system.

The original lootbox system replaced the idea of fairness and winning a competition through skills with a player's bank account. Thankfully, the developers listened to the player base instead of double-dipping on a structure that did not work.

The gunplay and combat mechanics are extremely immersive, allowing players to live out their fantasies in the Star Wars universe. They can switch between first-person or third-person perspectives, which is extremely useful in online multiplayer matches.

The sequel features numerous game modes, including Team Deathmatch, Heroes versus Villains, Arcade, and Ewok Hunts. DICE also implemented a local co-op feature for console versions like the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One allowing multiple players to play on one system for a great couch gaming session.

Star Wars Battlefront 2 is one of those games that got better with time (Image via Electronic Arts)

The loot box system was flawed and DICE weighed its options carefully. Online multiplayer can get competitive and toxic, which is probably one of the reasons why microtransactions have been reduced to cosmetic items, emotes, and other items that won't affect gameplay.

Conclusion

The Star Wars community should give this game a second chance (Image via Electronic Arts)

Star Wars Battlefront 2 is far from perfect; however, the gaming community shouldn't dismiss this online multiplayer title for its past. The developers brought forth iconic battles and set pieces in an interactive format, which is definitely worth experiencing.

While the meat of Battlefront 2 is in the multiplayer, fans of single-player experiences shouldn't miss out on the campaign. The game may not be what it used to be with a much lower player count in recent years, but that shouldn't stop hardcore Star Wars fans from trying out this game in 2025.

