Shreyas Iyer's COD Mobile ID, K/D ratio, stats, and more

OnePlus is back with the second edition of their star-studded mobile gaming tournament, Dominate 2.0. The tournament will see cricketers and pro gamers face off against each other in COD Mobile.

Players can catch all the gaming action from the event on OnePlus India's official YouTube channel.

The OnePlus Dominate 2.0 tournament follows a knockout format. Participants include prominent cricketers like Shreyas Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, KL Rahul and Smriti Mandhana. Popular gamers like Techno Gamerz, Payal Gaming, Mortal and Mythpat will also be captaining teams in the tournament.

This article takes a look at Shreyas Iyer's COD Mobile ID, stats and more.

Shreyas Iyer’s COD Mobile ID, IGN and stats

Shreyas Iyer’s COD Mobile ID is 6947566761760194561, and his IGN is ‘shrey41.’

Multiplayer Stats

Shreyas Iyer's stats in COD Mobile's Multiplayer mode

Shreyas Iyer has played one multiplayer game so far. He finished in the Top 3 and was also named the MVP of the game.

The Indian cricketer secured 8 frags in the multiplayer match, maintaining a K/D ratio of 8.00. Meanwhile, his average accuracy stands at 22.47%.

Shreyas Iyer's performance against Team Mortal in the OnePlus Dominate 2.0 event

Shreyas Iyer’s team first took on Team Mortal in the OnePlus Dominate 2.0 event. He registered a single kill in the game. His team then faced Team Smriti in the second game, where he secured 2 frags.

Unfortunately, their run was halted by a loss to Team Smriti.

Shreyas Iyer's performance against Team Smriti in the OnePlus Dominate 2.0 event

(Note: These stats were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the cricketer plays more games in COD Mobile.)

