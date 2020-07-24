Shroud: Age, ethnicity, height, net worth and other details

Michael' Shroud' Grzesiek is a Polish-Canadian streamer and former professional Counter-Strike Global Offensive player. Shroud is known for streaming games like PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, Call of Duty Black Ops 4: Blackout, Rainbow Six Siege. Recently, he has started streaming Apex Legends, newly launched Valorant and a few more games.

Shroud was born on 2nd June, 1994 in Mississauga, Canada. His early gaming career started as a CS: GO player with ESEA teams including Exertus and Manajuma.

As the 26-year-old garnered a fan following, he was roped in by CompLexity Gaming, one of the top American eSports organisations. Cloud9 later acquired CompLexity and Shroud signed for them in August 2014. The Canadian streamer is known for his contributions at Cloud9 as he helped them win ESL Pro League Season 4 in 2016 and 2nd place in ESL One Cologne 2017. He is also known for his outstanding natural aim in most shooter games.

Shroud left Cloud9 in April 2018 and retired as a professional player. He started streaming PUBG on Twitch, which later became his full-time career. He moved from Twitch to Mixer in October 2019, but couldn't continue his journey because Microsoft announced Mixer's shutdown in June 2020.

As of now, Shroud is yet to sign an exclusive deal with a streaming platform. However, a return to Twitch is highly likely considering that the Canadian streamer sits on 7.1 million subscribers on his old platform. He could also move to YouTube Gaming following the footsteps of other popular streamers like Ninja.

What is Shroud's height?

Shroud is 5 feet and 6 inches tall. He has often talked about his height in public and Livestreams.

Why is everyone so tall ;( — Michael Grzesiek (@shroud) July 28, 2018

What is Shroud's net worth?

Shroud, image via Dexerto

Shroud has earned a lot of money during his professional CS: GO days. His decision to become a full-time streamer also proved to be a profitable venture. He has a net worth of approximately $8-12 million.