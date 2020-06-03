Shroud gives verdict on Amazon's new Shooter: Crucible

Shroud Playing Crucible

Michael "Shroud" Grzesiek is one of the biggest streamers in the video game community and dominates almost every shooter he gets his hands on.

A former professional competitive player in CS:GO, he has played for Cloud9 in his early days. He was regarded as one of the most gifted 'aimers' in CS:GO and led his team to victories often.

However, he quit professional gaming to stream on Twitch. He regularly plays games such as PUBG, Fortnite, Apex Legends, and now Valorant too. Shroud has gained a massive following over the years and shooting games are his forte.

With Amazon trying their hand at game development with a newly formed studio, their first release is the free-to-play 3rd Person Shooter: Crucible. Shroud tried his hand at the game and took no time to dominate the rest of the field.

Shroud gives his verdict on Crucible, Amazon's new release

When Shroud has an opinion on shooters, it is taken very seriously and carries a lot of merit. Being a successful professional gamer in shooters such as CS:GO, Shroud has declared his authority on shooters.

Shroud in a game of Crucible

Shroud played Amazon's first release, Crucible, and he didn't seem to have enjoyed it, questioning the studio's choice to make this game a 3rd person shooter instead of a 1st person shooter.

He was quoted saying this on his Twitch stream:

"Why is this game third-person? This game would be so much better first-person, holy f***. If this was first-person, this would be actually awesome. But the fact that it’s third-person is so goddamn stupid.”

Shroud voiced his complaints regarding the game not having a clear end goal, and being too chaotic and crowded for no good reason.

However, it is still a commendable debut effort by Amazon Game Studios. They can take this constructive criticism, and work towards making this game and future games much better.

Crucible is a free-to-play shooter available on Steam, although not a perfect game, there is a lot of potential and room for improvement.

