"Stabbed by what?": Shroud at a loss while listening to life story of players in Escape from Tarkov

In a recent Twitch live stream where Shroud was playing Escape From Tarkov with Hutch and Judd, the Canadian gaming star zoned out on a rather exciting story.

It all started when the team was getting ready to spawn into Escape From Tarkov and Shroud stumbled upon a suggestion in his chat:

What followed was a story to behold

Innocent Shroud vs. Rad Americans

Shroud couldn't resist. Upon asking Judd about the "security guard woman story," Hutch erupted with laughter and egged him on to begin his narration.

Judd takes the gang into a flashback, to the time when he was just a kid and had a job on the side where he would catch shoplifters. This time, a bulky woman caught his eye who was trying to sneak away a turkey from the store.

When Judd confronted her, she dropped the turkey (which was between her legs) and began to run towards her car in the parking lot. Scrawny, as Judd called himself back in the day, jumped over the woman and caught her from the back - while his coworker laughed - not at all helping his cause.

"She gets to her car with me on her back, so she couldn’t get into the drivers seat!"

To Shroud's and Hutch's laughter, Judd continues to the narrate the story, which takes a positive turn. A police patrol arrives at his aid and they decide to tase the bulky woman (for obvious reasons), but she dodges it, only for it to hit Judd. Now Judd knows he has literally p*ssed his pants and the police manages to tase the woman in a second attempt.

"She falls, I roll over and there's a giant p*ss stain on her back!"

As the group laughs, Shroud believes the story is totally made up. Hutch comes in to support Judd:

"Shroud, this guy came and saw me in Florida and he had 20 videos of him getting in fights, getting knocked out or tackling someone stealing s**t."

Judd continues to say that he had to quit because he got stabbed twice and to everyone's surprise, Shroud asks:

"Stabbed by what?!"

That's when the gang loses their minds and Shroud tries to figure it out, but it was all in vain.

Shroud's Twitch streams continue to show that there's always something for everybody - with fun stories, out-of-the-box gameplays, and fails that entertain fans for hours.

