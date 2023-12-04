"Shurima! Your emperor has returned!": League of Legends LoLdle answers 516 (Tuesday, December 5, 2023)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers to its 516th edition questions are now available. To decipher all the December 5 puzzles, you must have extensive knowledge of every LoL personality and numerous emojis, abilities, quotes, splash art, and more. Here's the quote puzzle from the most recent LoLdle:
"Shurima! Your emperor has returned!"
This piece answers all five LoLdle questions released on December 5, 2023.
Yone, Azir, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for 516th edition (December 5, 2023)
The LoLdle solutions for the December 5 puzzles are as follows:
- Classic: Yone
- Quote: Azir
- Ability: Kennen, Bonus: Passive
- Emoji: Brand
- Splash Art: Ornn, Bonus: Default Ornn
It should be easy to guess Yone's name since he is a popular champion in League of Legends. Hailing from Ionia, this unit debuted in LoL in 2020. Today's quote should only take seconds to link to Azir, an often-used character in that game.
Due to Kennen's high pick rate, deciphering his ability can be easy. Today's emoji puzzle is easy to solve since Brand is a prominent League of Legends champion. Lastly, Ornn's default splash art shouldn't take long to identify.
Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers
Here are some previous LoLdle answers:
- December 4, LoLdle 515: Gwen, Karma, Rammus, Bard, LeBlanc
- December 3, LoLdle 514: Tahm Kench, Irelia, Rek'Sai, Malzhar, Jinx
- December 2, LoLdle 513: Renata Glasc, Lux, Ornn, Sivir, Lucian
- December 1, LoLdle 512: Aurelion Sol, Yuumi, Kindred, Jayce, Orianna
- November 30, LoLdle 511: Caitlyn, Akshan, Varus, Naafiri, Riven
- November 29, LoLdle 510: Syndra, Aphelios, Shyvana, Volibear, Yorick
- November 28, LoLdle 509: Lux, Akali, Xayah, Akshan, Lulu
- November 27, LoLdle 508: Kai'Sa, Kog'Maw, Viego, Taliyah, Gwen
- November 26, LoLdle 507: Malzahar, Vayne, Alistar, Vex, Morgana
- November 25, LoLdle 506: Malphite, Rengar, Gnar, Gangplank, Tryndamere
- November 23, LoLdle 504: Cassiopeia, Skarner, Vladimir, Cho'Gath, Lissandra
- November 22, LoLdle 503: Skarner, Lucian, Talon, Kassadin, K'Sante
- November 21, LoLdle 502: Veigar, Olaf, Janna, Sion, Aatrox
- November 20, LoLdle 501: Ahri, Shaco, Gragas, Vladimir, Kha'Zix
- November 19, LoLdle 500: Ekko, Caitlyn, Akshan, Vel'Koz, Viego
- November 18, LoLdle 499: Zilean, Garen, Jax, Soraka, Kennen
- November 17, LoLdle 498: Ornn, Karthus, Nocturne, Rammus, Ivern
- November 16, LoLdle 497: Alistar, Yasuo, Tryndamere, Corki, Ezreal
- November 15, LoLdle 496: Vi, K’Sante, Taliyah, Caitlyn, Irelia
- November 14, LoLdle 495: Kindred, Tahm Kench, Ashe, Kog'Maw, Karma
- November 13, LoLdle 494: Fizz, Renekton, Master Yi, Amumu, Swain
The LoLdle answers for its 517th edition will be published on December 6, 2023.