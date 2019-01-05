Silent Hill: Kojima's Horrifying P.T. Fanmade Remake is Out Now

P.T.

Remember PT? The playable teaser for the now cancelled Silent Hills game which was being developed by the Industry Veteran Hideo Kojima before all went south and Kojima San was fired from Konami, the publisher of the same as well as the popular Metal Gear series.

Well, apparently a fan of the game(RadiusGordello) remade the entire game on the Unreal Engine 4 which is out now for PC, PS4 and Xbox One. It also surprisingly has a VR support as if the game wasn't enough scary enough.

The only major difference between the remake and the original PT is the ending of the game which this time around is less random, meaning beating the game is more consistent and you would know if you have played the original.

The game comes up with mouse and keyboard support on PC which is always a good thing.

Unreal PT Minimum PC Spec Requirements

CPU: i3-7100U 7th Generation with Intel HD 620

GPU: Integrated

RAM: 8GB DDR4

After the original game was cancelled and eventually taken down from the PlayStation store, many fans tried to remake the game from scratch but were eventually cancelled or taken down by Konami so this one is a surprise treat for everyone who wanted to relive that experience or wanted to know what the fuss has been all about.

Hideo Kojima meanwhile is working on his next big AAA title called Death Stranding, an open world game being made exclusively for the PS4. Some fans have been speculating that Death Stranding is actually PT as there are a lot of references to be found in the trailers released till now. For more info stick to Death Stranding's Reddit page where fans come up with new theories regarding the game every other day.

