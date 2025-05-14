Silver Palace: Available platforms, how to pre-register, and more

Silver Palace is an upcoming fantasy adventure action role-playing game (ARPG) developed by Silver Studio and published by Elementa. Its story takes place in the Silvernia metropolis, which gives off a Victorian-era vibe. Players can dive into open-world gameplay and fight against enemies with an action-based combat system. The developers announced the game with a trailer and a gameplay showcase on the title’s official YouTube channel.

Ad

Along with the announcement, the developers have opened the global pre-registration for the title. This article explores the available platforms for Silver Palace, how to pre-register, and more.

Available platforms for Silver Palace

Ad

Trending

Silver Palace will be available on Android, iOS, and PC. As of now, there is no information on whether it will launch on PlayStation and Xbox.

How to pre-register

Tap the Pre-register Now button to start the pre-registration process (Image via Elementa)

The developers opened pre-registration for the title on May 13, 2025. Interested people can visit the title’s official website and pre-register for the title. Here is a step-by-step guide:

Ad

Step 1: Go to the title’s official website at https://silverpalace.elementagames.com/en-us

Step 2: Press the Click to Continue button at the bottom after the site completes loading.

Step 3: Tap the Pre-register Now button on the left side of the webpage. It will open the Game Pre-registration dialog box.

Step 4: Type your email ID into the Enter Email box.

Step 5: Choose your preferred platform. You can choose between Android, iOS, or PC.

Step 6: Press the Pre-register Now button. You will see a message that says “Reservation successful.”

Ad

That’s all you need to do to pre-register for the title. As of this writing, the developers haven’t announced any pre-registration milestone rewards.

Is there a release date for Silver Palace?

Ad

Currently, there is no official release date for Silver Palace. The developers have yet to announce it. We will update this section as soon as Elementa reveals the official release date. You can also keep an eye on the title’s official social media handles, such as X and Facebook.

Story and features of Silver Palace

Expand Tweet

Ad

As mentioned, the title’s story takes place in a fictitious metropolis, Silvernia. The metropolis underwent industrialization and became a hub of miracles after the discovery of the element, Silverium. Silvernia's development attracted the populace from various places and gave rise to several innovations.

In this city of miracles, players take the role of the Detective who left Silvernia three years ago due to a disastrous incident. The Detective is now back and tasked with solving crimes and unraveling mysteries about the metropolis.

Players can also team up with other characters to fight against enemies in an action-based combat system. They can switch between characters during combat to unleash robust skills and QTE combos.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nidesh Acharya Nidesh is a writer for Sportskeeda. He has a Bachelor's degree in Business Studies from Tribuvan University (TU), Nepal. He enjoys reading books, writing poems and stories in his free time. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.