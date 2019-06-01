×
Six classic BioWare PC games to get console releases this year

Kevin C. Sullivan
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
News
5   //    01 Jun 2019, 00:34 IST

Like this, but on Xbox and stuff...
Like this, but on Xbox and stuff...

Considering what a rough time of it BioWare has been having of late, now is a great time to relive some of the "good old days" of the Canadian game studio. (h/t Engadget)

By the end of the year, six of BioWare's original RPGs will be available on consoles in both digital and physical form. Starting September 24th in North America, fans will be able to return to the worlds of Baldur's Gate, Baldur's Gate II, Baldur's Gate: Siege of Dragonspear, Icewind Dale, and Planescape: Torment on the Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch. Then, on December 3rd, those same consoles will be able to play Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition.

All six titles will be retooled to work with console controls, as well as receiving graphical upgrades and new content. In fact, a few of them will even feature online multiplayer - although the words "online multiplayer" and "BioWare" don't exactly go together very well at the moment. The steam behind these ports, Skybound Games and Beamdog, have also stated they've fixed some age-old bugs and adjusted some character balance issues and have even converted the games to play on high-resolution screens.

If you're old enough to remember the kinds of monitors these games were originally made to play on, you'll know this is a pretty nifty achievement.

Even if you didn't play these games when they first came to PCs, if you're an RPG fan at all and you haven't given any of these a try, this is the perfect opportunity to do so. Neverwinter Nights, in particular, is early BioWare at their best and really deserves to be played.

With E3 2019 breathing down our necks and getting closer every day, you should start to see more and more early announcements like this from companies looking to get heard above the noise emanating from the Los Angeles Convention Center.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest Gaming news.



Tags:
PlayStation 4 (PS4) Xbox One Nintendo Switch
