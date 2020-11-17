SK Sabir Boss vs Amitbhai: Who has the better lifetime stats in Free Fire?

SK Sabir Boss and Amitbhai, aka Desi Gamers, are two prominent faces amongst the Indian Free Fire community. They are quite famous and boast massive subscriber counts of over 2.97 million and 6.39 million, respectively.

In this article, we take a look at their lifetime stats in Free Fire and compare them.

SK Sabir Boss’ Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 55479535.

Lifetime stats

SK Sabir Boss has participated in a total of 25647 squad games and has bagged 8494 wins at a win ratio of 33.11%. With 91040 kills, he has maintained a K/D ratio of 5.31.

In the duo mode, the YouTuber has played 2870 matches and has registered 596 wins, maintaining a win percentage of 20.76%. He has notched 7790 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.43.

Lastly, the player has been featured in 1575 games in the solo mode and has outdone his foes in 141 of them, having a win rate of 8.95%. In the process, he has killed 3209 enemies, managing a K/D ratio of 2.24.

Amitbhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 206746194.

Lifetime stats

Desi Gamers has appeared in 7076 squad matches and has 2021 first-place finishes for a win rate of 28.56%. With a K/D ratio of 3.63, he has accumulated 18373 kills.

Coming to the duo mode, the content creator has played 3818 games and has 684 Booyahs, translating to a win ratio of 17.91%. He has secured 9932 kills for a K/D ratio of 3.17.

In the solo mode, the player has triumphed in 252 out of the 3083 games, which comes to a win percentage of 8.17%. He has 6744 kills to his name, upholding a K/D ratio of 2.38.

(Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the YouTubers continue to play more games in Free Fire.)

Comparison

Both the YouTubers have incredible stats in Garena Free Fire. When we take a look at the lifetime stats, SK Sabir Boss has the edge in the duo and squad modes. In the solo mode, Amitbhai has maintained a higher K/D ratio, while the latter has a better win rate.

