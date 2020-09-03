SK Sabir Gaming's Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio and more

Free Fire is one of the first battle royale games to come out on the mobile platform. The game completed its three years of operation in August and has gained immense popularity during this period.

With content creation and streaming picking up pace in India, the emergence of online content based on Free Fire is also on the rise.

SK Sabir Gaming is one of the most popular Indian Free Fire YouTube channels. The man behind the channel is SK Sabir Boss, popularly known by the name of his channel. In this article, we will look at his Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio and more.

SK Sabir Gaming’s Free Fire ID

SK Sabir Gaming’s Free Fire ID is 55479535. He is also a member of the famous guild BOSS, which is led by JIGS.

SK Sabir Gaming’s Stats

Lifetime Stats

SK Sabir Gaming has played a total of 24523 squad games and has 8208 Booyahs. This translates to a win ratio of 33.47%. He has also notched more 87563 kills with an incredible K/D ratio of 5.37.

When it comes to the duo mode, the popular content creator has 594 victories in the 2827 games that he has played. He has registered 7707 kills with an impressive K/D ratio of 3.45.

He has also won 141 solo games out of 1559 games. He has racked up 3197 kills in the mode.

Ranked Stats

SK Sabir Gaming hasn’t played any solo matches in the ongoing season but has 14 duo games to his name. He has triumphed in 5 of them, with 34 kills.

When it comes to the squad mode, the popular YouTuber has played 504 games and has emerged victorious in 157 of them. He has 1320 kills to his name, with a spectacular K/D ratio of 3.80.

(Note: All the stats used in the article are recorded at the time of writing and they might change as the ranked season progresses)

SK Sabir Gaming’s YouTube Channel

SK Sabir Gaming has posted a total of 120 videos on his YouTube channel. He has amassed more than 2.4 million subscribers and over 96 million views combined.

The oldest video on his channel was posted in September 2019.

Click here to visit his YouTube channel.