Skyesports announces PUBG Mobile tournament in Skyesports Premier League

SPL

In a first in the country, Skyesports will be hosting a Premier League tournament in Association with Good Gamer Corp for esports this May. The tournament’s first season, with a huge prize pool, will kickstart with PUBG Mobile, with 300 Pro players spread across 16 cities. The pre-launch event will be held in the first week of April in Chennai.

The logo for Skyesports Premier League was launched earlier by actors Ashok Selvan, Priya Anand, Harish Kalyan, Aishwarya Dutta and Sakshi Agarwal. Nippion Paint India has been roped in as a sponsor for Skyesports Premier League.

The teams that will participate in the PUBG Mobile tournament are Chennai Clutchers, Bangalore Royals, Hyderabad Hunters, Vizag Tridents, Cochin Mutants, Mumbai Manchester, Delhi Throttler, Kolkata Enigmas, Pune Combats, Punjab Pinnacles, Ahmedabad Admirals,

Jamshedpur Ninjas, Jaipur Strikers, Pondicherry Snipers, Goa Dragons and Guwahati Grenadiers. The overall format of the event is believed to be a game-changer in the gaming industry comparing it to the likes of the IPL where players and teams will be auctioned and garner viewer's interest.

The company is a leading esports venture in south India, renowned for hosting major esports tournaments. In March 2019, Skyesports hosted an esports championship tournament in collaboration with PGAX. Skyesports also has experience in organising esports tournaments -- DOTA2, FIFA20 and PUBG Mobile -- for Indian Institute of Technology.

Speaking about the initiative, Mr. Mark Titus - Director Marketing, Nippon Paint (India) Private Limited (Decorative Division) commented, "There’s no denying that India is emerging as one of the most lucrative markets for eSports. As we are at the forefront an improved gaming infrastructure in our country, more gamers are beginning to look at eSports as a professional career choice as opposed to just an entertainment. Nippon Paint as a brand, is thrilled to be part of this digital revolution by associating with Skyesports’ Premier League. By facilitating this event, we wish to encourage the growing gamer community in India and contribute to the Indian gaming industry which has great potential to make a mark globally."

Charles Creighton From GoodGamer Corp about Skyesports Premier League "India's gaming market is on track to reach 628 million users this year and is displaying huge market potential. SkyEsports is at the forefront of the Esports movement in South India and GoodGamer couldn't be more excited to partner with the company for the SkyEsports’ Premier League tournament in May.

SkyEsports' dedication to growing the gaming community in South India is directly in line with GoodGamer's vision and we believe the partnership provides us with a unique path to developing a relationship with the Indian gaming community."