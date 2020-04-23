Skyesports Invitational PUBG Mobile Charity Tournament Results

SkyeSports Charity Tournament

PUBG Mobile Gaming charity event #PlayForACause comes to an end and what an amazing event we've had.

Team Orange Esports came out to be the best from the lot and secured the 1st place while team Leg stumps, the underdogs proved to be good till the final round. Ronnie Screwala's UMumba secured a safe 3rd spot.

The initiative taken by Sky Esports along with our partners to host a charity gaming tournament to raise funds to PM Cares was very close to our hearts and it was just a small gesture we as a gaming community could do in this long fight against COVID 19.

We thank all the teams, players and the support staffs for coming forward and being a big part in this event.

All the prize money will be going towards PM CARES on behalf of the whole gaming community.

A quote from Orange Rocks is mentioned below.

The team at Orange Rock Esports is incredibly proud of our efforts in the recent Sky Esports Charity Tournament. It’s an honor to be able to turn our victory playing the game we love into aid for our community and nation. The entire team at OR Esports is proud to donate our winnings to the PM CARES Fund.