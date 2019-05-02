Skyesports Rivals Championship - Madurai 2019

Press Release FOLLOW NEWS News 4 // 02 May 2019, 17:08 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The winners with their prize.

Though, still in beta, WCC Rivals had left deep footprints, already. Touted to be the next best thing in the mobile gaming platform, this first ever real time online multiplayer cricket game has been in talks all over TN in the past couple of months.

Ably aided by Skyesports, WCC Rivals had been unmatched when it comes to visibility and presence in the gaming circuit. Their first outing as a potential esports event was held at Phoenix Marketcity, Chennai, hosted by Skyesports. The championship had prize money worth nearly 100000 INR.

Next, Skyesports WCC Rivals Championship traveled to the sleepless city of the state, Madurai, last weekend.

The qualifiers were held at Solamalai engineering college in Veerapanjan. With a roaring support from the staff of the college in welcoming the hosts and generous participation interest of the Madurai folks saw 150-175 registrations.

This included a large number of kids who were trying the game for the first time. The qualifiers went on from 11 am till the evening. The first round winners were to report to the second day LAN event in Vishaal de Mal.

On Sunday, 28th April, Skyesports put on a similar show of hosting the LAN finals to that of Skyesports WCC Rivals Championship in Phoenix Marketcity, Chennai.

The winners from Saturday and new qualifiers on Sunday kept the morning busy and the afternoon busier.

Mr. P. Rajendran, Founder/CEO of Nextwave multimedia was in attendance for the LAN finals.

Mr. Swikar a resident of Nepal, studying in an engineering college in Dindugal won the first place bagging 25000 INR. He seems to be a regular in WCC Rivals events, as we saw him in Chennai too.

Advertisement

Master Arul, a student of Doveton School, Chennai was the runner-up with 10000 INR and Master Vignesh of St.John's Madurai claimed 3rd place prize money of 5000 INR.

Mr.Rajendran distributed the prizes to the winners and a Skyesports WCC Rivals Championship trophy to Mr.Swikar which saw the event conclude at around 6.30 pm.

Skyesports journey with WCC Rivals continues back in Chennai. They've hinted at a possible tournament in the month of May, 2019, with Chennai's VR mall being the tentative venue.