Skyesports , The Gameplay, Zhagaram, Good Gamer, Esports Network join hands to run a PUBG Mobile charity tournament to raise funds for the pandemic disease - Covid 19

The winning team's prize money will be donated towards the PM CARES Fund

The tournament will be held online from April 17,18 &19.

SkyEsports, an esports organization, along with Zhagaram, The Game Play & Good Gamer, Esports Network have pledged to organise a PUBG Mobile charity esports tournament called '#PlayForACause'. The tournament will be held online from April 17,18 &19.will be an invite-only tournament where some of India's top PUBG Mobile teams will be participating.

The winning team's prize money will be donated towards the Prime MInister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM CARES) Fund.

The tournament will be broadcast on Sky Esports's Youtube channel and Twitter channel. Notably, this is the first time Sky esports is broadcasting an event on Twitter.

Earlier last week, Sky Esports started an awareness campaign for the Pandemic COVID - 19 by using some of its esports players, influencers and cosplayers with a moto "Stay home, Stay safe, Play Games. Popular gamers like Tirth Metha, Insidious Snax, Maddy Funk, MidFail, Team Tamilas' owner Vaathiyar & cosplayer Trisha Devidiga put out video byes asking people to stay home and stay safe.

Speaking about the initiative, Shiva Nandy, CEO of Sky Esports said: As an esports org, it is our responsibility to initiate a charity tournament so that we could contribute in whatever ways we can. Gaming in India is at a huge spike and gamers are very popular and influential in many ways. Audience love them and organizing a charity tournament where their favourite gamers are playing will hopefully make people who watch them also to contribute and donate in whatever capacity they can.

Speaking about collaborating in this initiative, Gnana Shekar, Founder & CEO of The Gameplay Said: COVID-19 has affected a lot globally and such initiatives are the need of the hour. One of the safest things to do during the lockdown is to sit at home and play games. When we can contribute to such difficult times by playing games and contributing to PM Cares fund, we're happy to collaborate in #PlayForACause.