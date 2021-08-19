Sledgehammer developers address Call of Duty: Vanguard's connection with 2017's CoD: WWII

Sledgehammer Games are returning to the Second World War setting in the upcoming Call of Duty: Vanguard.

Activision’s Call of Duty originated as a World War II military shooter, and even though the franchise has visited multiple settings from the cold war to the far future, it has gone back to the World War II era time and time again.

Sledgehammer Games have previously developed multiple Call of Duty games, including 2017’s Call of Duty WWII, which also took place during the Second World War.

With the Sledgehammer Games returning to the same setting in Call of Duty, the obvious question is whether WWII and Vanguard are connected.

Call of Duty: Vanguard and its connections with 2017’s WWII

Call of Duty has previously had multiple entries being connected and part of a sub-series. Infinity Ward’s Modern Warfare and Treyarch’s Black Ops are most well-known for being part of a bigger story. As such, Vanguard seems plausible to be connected to 2017’s WWII.

When asked about the matter, Josh Bridge, the Game Director of Call of Duty: Vanguard at the Sledgehammer Games, said:

The quick answer is no. Although we love the story that was told with Daniels and the band of brothers in the Western Front, we’re super excited about these new characters and new fronts, and also to go after the birth of Special Forces – anything beyond that felt like we’d be forcing it to happen.

Agreeing and following up on Josh’s answer, David Swenson, the Campaign Creative Director of Call of Duty: Vanguard at Sledgehammer Games added,

To add to that, it's WWII, so it might be the same time period, but there were so many people who were involved in that. Because we're not spending a lot of time in this campaign re-treading the American squad landing in Normandy and fighting across France, we're able to go to different parts of the world and experience the campaign from other perspectives.

While it would have been interesting to re-visit Daniels and his band of brothers and see the formation of another Call of Duty sub-series set during the Second World War, it is clear that the developers are moving part of that and telling a new story with new characters.

The campaign for Call of Duty: Vanguard is shaping up to be one of the best in the series, and fans cannot wait to jump in when the game launches on November 5, 2021 for all major platforms.

