Smallmouth Bass in Stardew Valley: Where to find and how to use it

Fishing is a huge part of Stardew Valley, and many players enjoy this as it gives the game a cozy feel. One fish nearly every player would've have encountered and caught is the Smallmouth Bass. Whether you're striving to become the fishing legend of Pelican Town or simply need a fish for a favor from Demetrius, this is the one you need.

While the Smallmouth Bass not be the most glamorous fish in Stardew Valley, it's certainly not as valuable as a Lava Eel. This humble freshwater fish still holds an important place in your inventory and your pond.

What is Smallmouth Bass in Stardew Valley?

An underrated fish that deserves more love (Image via ConcernedApe || Sportskeeda Gaming)

The Smallmouth Bass is a common freshwater species and is recognized for its sensitivity to pollution. It can be readily caught early in the game, with a low difficulty rating of 28. This fish is quite easily accessible to catch, even for a novice fisherman.

While it is not featured in any Community Center bundles, the Smallmouth Bass offers a variety of applications that improve its value in the fishing experience.

Where to catch Smallmouth Bass in Stardew Valley

The fish is widely available (Image via ConcernedApe || Sportskeeda Gaming)

Best locations to catch Smallmouth Bass

You can reel in Smallmouth Bass in two solid spots:

Town river in Pelican Town

in Pelican Town Forest pond in the Cindersap Forest

These two locations are your bread and butter during the right seasons, and you'll often snag a Bass without breaking a sweat.

Best time and season to catch Smallmouth Bass

Timing isn't a big deal here—the fish bites at any time of day and in any weather, which is a total win. The real best time is the season:

Spring and Fall are your go-to seasons.

How to catch or get Smallmouth Bass in Stardew Valley

Learn to fish better (Image via ConcernedApe || Sportskeeda Gaming)

Catching the Smallmouth Bass is a walk in the woods—literally. Just equip your rod, head to one of the two locations, and cast away. Thanks to its mixed behavior and low difficulty, it won’t put up much of a fight. Any standard rod will do the trick, but the better your gear, the faster you’ll stack them up.

If you're desperate, you might spot one at the Traveling Cart for anywhere between 150 g and 1,000 g. The fish at those prices is not worth it. Also, keep an eye on Garbage Cans in Spring and Fall. You might dig up a bass or two when no one’s looking.

Uses of Smallmouth Bass in Stardew Valley

You can earn a lot using fishing (Image via ConcernedApe || Sportskeeda Gaming)

So what do you do with this thing besides hoarding it?

Sell it: It nets 50 g to 100 g base, and way more with Fisher or Angler perks. Not bad for a fish with trust issues.

It nets 50 g to 100 g base, and way more with Fisher or Angler perks. Not bad for a fish with trust issues. Roe production: Toss ‘em into a Fish Pond. They’ll multiply every two days, and the pond can hold up to 10 bass after a few quests. You'll get dark brown colored Roe, which can be aged for even better profits.

Toss ‘em into a Fish Pond. They’ll multiply every two days, and the pond can hold up to 10 bass after a few quests. You'll get dark brown colored Roe, which can be aged for even better profits. Crafting and dyeing: Use it in the Sewing Machine to make a Fishing Vest or toss it in the dye pots to get orange dye.

Use it in the Sewing Machine to make a Fishing Vest or toss it in the dye pots to get orange dye. Quests: The Help Wanted board may ask for one during Spring or Fall, rewarding you with gold and friendship points. Willy and Demetrius might even want a few.

