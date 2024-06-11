SMITE 11.6 update mid-season patch notes detailed

The latest SMITE 11.6 update is here, bringing a new wave of mid-season changes. Dubbed "Divine Deities," this patch introduces a massive wave of changes, including rerolls and huge buffs to items as well as many of the beloved characters of the roster. To top it off, new skins are also making their way into the popular f2p MOBA title.

The developers are certainly dedicated to the game despite the sequel's launch on the horizon. Here's everything players need to know about the SMITE 11.6 update from publisher Hi-Rez Studios, including developer commentary about why these changes have been made.

SMITE 11.6 update "Divine Deities" full patch notes explored

Expand Tweet

Trending

Bug Fixes

UI

Removed the HUD Editor option from Adventures (Odin’s Onslaught) as it was unintentionally available due to these types of modes having bespoke UI elements.

Gods

Janus

Fixed an issue where Through Space and Time could proc Alternate Timeline even if the target had immuned the damage with Aegis.

Bastet

Fixed an issue with Bastet’s Honey Bunny skin causing the targeter of Ensnaring Claw to be much larger.

Items

Duality

Updated description to correctly state that the 25% Bonus Damage scales from the hit itself, instead of Basic Attack Power.

Blood-Soaked Shroud

Fixed a rare issue causing this item to proc on each instance of damage, instead of once per ability.

Mid-Season 9.5 Revert

We are addressing community concerns about the 9.5 update by rolling back a number of changes made to address time to kill (TTK). We understand that there will be some imbalances in the near future, but we are committed to making sure any extremes will be adjusted in a timely manner.

Gods

One of the main purposes of the 9.5 update was to address TTK being perceived as too short at the time. We are aiming to revert those changes by decreasing the Health and Protections of all gods, but without disrupting any buffs or nerfs since that patch. As such, not every god will return exactly to their original pre-9.5 values, but they will all experience a similar level of change.

All Gods will be affected by the following changes:

Decreased Base Health by 28.6%

Decreased Health per level by 4.9%

Decreased Base Physical Protection by 28.6%

Decreased Physical Protection per level by 6.8%

Decreased Base Magical Protection by 22%

Decreased Magical Protection per level by 18.8%

Examples

Ymir

9.4

Health: 510 + 104 per level (2590 at Level 20)

Physical Protection: 23 + 3.3 per level (89 at Level 20)

Magical Protection: 30 + 0.9 per level (48 at Level 20)

9.5

Health: 714 + 109 per level (2894 at Level 20)

Physical Protection: 32 + 4 per level (103 at Level 20)

Magical Protection: 38 + 1 per level (61 at Level 20)

11.6

Health: 510 + 104 per level (2590 at Level 20)

Physical Protection: 23 + 3.3 per level (89 at Level 20)

Magical Protection: 27.3 + 1.3 per level (53 at Level 20)

Ra

9.4

Health: 400 + 75 per level (1900 at Level 20)

Physical Protection: 10 + 2.5 per level (60 at Level 20)

Magical Protection: 30 + 0.9 per level (48 at Level 20)

9.5

Health: 560 + 79 per level (2140 at Level 20)

Physical Protection: 14 + 3 per level (68 at Level 20)

Magical Protection: 38 + 1 per level (61 at Level 20)

11.6

Health: 385 + 68 per level (1745 at Level 20)

Physical Protection: 10 + 3 per level (70 at Level 20)

Magical Protection: 23.4 + 1.3 per level (49 at Level 20)

Conquest

In general, we are relatively happy with the current speed of clear and NPC damage in Conquest. However, with the adjustments to god tankiness, we understand that some adjustments will need to be made in order to retain some of the balance between threat and clear. As such, we have adjusted downward by roughly 50% of the increases made in 9.5. We will continue to monitor clear speed and general NPC threats throughout the map in the following patches.

Lane Minions

Swordsman

Decreased Base Health from 650 to 535

Decreased Base Physical Protection from 8 to 4

Decreased Base Magical Protection from 4 to 2

Archer

Decreased Base Physical Protection from 2 to 1

Decreased Base Magical Protection from 2 to 1

Increased Scaling Damage vs Structures from 60% to 70%

Brute

Decreased Base Magical Protection from 4 to 2

Fiery Swordsman

Decreased Base Health from 780 to 705

Jungle Camps

Red Buff Holder

Decreased Base Health from 650 to 550

Decreased Base Physical Protection from 20 to 15

Decreased Base Magical Protection from 10 to 5

Decreased Base Physical Power from 18 to 15

Decreased Scaling Physical Power from 6 to 5

Red Buff Guard

Decreased Scaling Health from 120 to 105

Decreased Base Physical Power from 10 to 8

Decreased Scaling Physical Power from 6 to 5

Blue Buff Holder

Decreased Base Health from 450 to 425

Decreased Base Magical Protection from 10 to 6

Decreased Scaling Physical Power from 6 to 5

Blue Buff Guard

Decreased Scaling Health from 120 to 105

Decreased Scaling Physical Power from 6 to 5

Speed Buff Holder

Decreased Base Health from 575 to 515

Decreased Base Magical Protection from 6 to 5

Decreased Base Physical Power from 18 to 16

Decreased Scaling Physical Power from 6 to 5

Speed Buff Guard

Decreased Scaling Health from 120 to 105

Decreased Base Physical Power from 10 to 8

Decreased Scaling Physical Power from 6 to 5

Purple Buff Holder

Decreased Base Health from 550 to 500

Decreased Base Physical Protection from 20 to 15

Decreased Base Magical Protection from 10 to 6

Decreased Base Physical Power from 18 to 16

Decreased Scaling Physical Power from 6 to 5

Purple Buff Guard

Decreased Scaling Health from 120 to 105

Decreased Base Physical Power from 10 to 8

Decreased Scaling Physical Power from 6 to 5

Green Buff Holder

Decreased Base Health from 480 to 450

Decreased Base Physical Protection from 9 to 7

Decreased Base Physical Power from 12 to 10

Green Buff Guard

Decreased Scaling Health from 120 to 105

Decreased Base Physical Power from 28 to 24

Decreased Scaling Physical Power from 4 to 3

Shield Buff Guard

Decreased Base Health from 750 to 675

Decreased Base Physical Power from 28 to 24

Cooldown Buff Guard

Decreased Base Health from 500 to 450

Decreased Base Physical Power from 28 to 24

Shaman Oracle Harpy

Decreased Base Health from 600 to 525

Decreased Base Physical Power from 28 to 24

Oracle Harpies

Decreased Base Health from 600 to 550

Decreased Scaling Health from 150 to 130

Decreased Scaling Magical Protection from 2 to 1

Decreased Base Physical Power from 28 to 24

Decreased Scaling Physical Power from 6 to 4

Elder Harpies

Decreased Scaling Health from 90 to 75

Decreased Base Physical Power from 16 to 14

Harpies

Decreased Scaling Health from 90 to 80

Roaming Harpies

Decreased Scaling Health from 120 to 90

Nagas

Decreased Scaling Physical Protection from 2 to 1.75

Decreased Scaling Magical Protection from 2 to 1.5

Big Cyclops

Decreased Scaling Health from 90 to 75

Small Cyclops

Decreased Scaling Health from 90 to 75

Jungle Objectives

Bull Demon

Decreased Base Health from 2000 to 1700

Decreased Base Physical Power from 90 to 75

Gold Fury

Decreased Scaling Health from 325 to 300

Decreased Scaling Physical Power from 5 to 4

Decreased Base Magical Power from 25 to 15

Decreased Scaling Magical Power from 3 to 2

Primal Fury

Decreased Scaling Health from 325 to 300

Decreased Scaling Physical Power from 5 to 4

Decreased Base Magical Power from 25 to 15

Decreased Scaling Magical Power from 3 to 2

Oni Fury

Decreased Scaling Health from 325 to 300

Decreased Scaling Physical Power from 5 to 4

Decreased Base Magical Power from 25 to 15

Decreased Scaling Magical Power from 3 to 2

Pyromancer

Decreased Base Health from 2500 to 2400

Decreased Base Magical Power from 100 to 90

Fire Giant

Decreased Scaling Physical Power from 5 to 4

Decreased Scaling Magical Power from 5 to 4

Enhanced Fire Giant

Decreased Scaling Physical Power from 5 to 4

Decreased Scaling Magical Power from 5 to 4

Towers

Tier 1

Decreased Power Scaling vs Gods from 135% to 110%

Decreased Power Scaling vs Minions from 130% to 125%

Tier 2

Decreased Power Scaling vs Gods from 135% to 110%

Decreased Power Scaling vs Minions from 130% to 125%

Phoenix

Decreased Power Scaling vs Gods from 135% to 110%

Decreased Power Scaling vs Minions from 160% to 130%

Titan

Decreased Base Health from 11500 to 10000

Decreased Health per Tower from 650 to 575

Decreased Health per Phoenix from 1950 to 1725

Some non-Conquest modes will also have adjustments for Tower, Phoenix, and Titan threats. Only the modes previously adjusted in 9.5 will be adjusted for SMITE 11.6 update, and many of these changes will be slight, as these modes have received a number of more fundamental-level shifts since 9.5.

Assault

Towers

Tier 1

Decreased Power Scaling vs Gods from 135% to 125%

Tier 2

Decreased Health from 3000 to 2500

Decreased Physical Power from 270 to 250

Decreased Power Scaling vs Gods from 135% to 125%

Phoenix

Decreased Power Scaling vs Gods from 135% to 125%

Titan

Decreased Base Health from 10500 to 10000

Slash

Towers

Tier 1

Decreased Base Health from 2200 to 2100

Decreased Power Scaling vs Gods from 135% to 125%

Tier 2

Decreased Base Health from 2800 to 2650

Decreased Power Scaling vs Gods from 135% to 125%

Phoenix

Decreased Base Health from 3200 to 3100

Titan

Decreased Base Health from 9500 to 9000

Joust

Towers

Tier 1

Decreased Power Scaling vs Gods from 135% to 125%

Tier 2

Decreased Power Scaling vs Gods from 135% to 125%

Balance Live With The SMITE 11.6 update

Expand Tweet

Game Modes

Conquest

A fan-favorite system is getting a big update this patch! We are adding new features to the Shaman Camp to allow for players to continue to upgrade their Spirit totems throughout the match, and we are also improving feedback around invading! With these changes, we hope to see additional macro-level play around these camps, as their buffs become more powerful the more players are able to diligently play around them!

NEW: Spirit Totem Upgrade System

The Shaman Camp now continues to cycle through its rotation without limit

Each time players clear the Shaman camp, the corresponding color Spirit Totem will spawn or upgrade an existing Spirit Totem up to 3 times per match

Note: The first spawn in this camp’s location will remain as Harpies

Players can now invade and steal Spirit Totems for their team

When a Spirit Totem Camp is killed, regardless of which team kills it, the rotation continues

Added clarifying help tips in the Guide system

Totem Effects

Azure

T1: 10% Cooldown Reduction

T2: 12.5% Cooldown Reduction

T3: 15% Cooldown Reduction

Golden

T1: +5 Penetration and +5% Penetration

T2: +7 Penetration and +5% Penetration

T3: +10 Penetration and +5% Penetration

Violet

T1: +10% Attack Speed

T2: +12.5% Attack Speed

T3: +15% Attack Speed

Crimson

T1: +10% Lifesteal and Physical Ability Lifesteal

T2: +12.5% Lifesteal and Physical Ability Lifesteal

T3: +15% Lifesteal and Physical Ability Lifesteal

Verdant

T1: +8% Max Health and Mana

T2: +10% Max Health and Mana

T3: +12% Max Health and Mana

Back Harpies

The Fire Giant side Harpies no longer apply an Attack Speed debuff

Duel

Over the past several months, we have rotated through a variety of Duel banlists, but we understand that this system has been somewhat confusing or disappointing for players more unfamiliar with the mode. We have not seen significant change in the player population of Duel from this system, so would like to return to having focus be on player choice in the mode.

All gods are now unbanned

Item changes for SMITE 11.6 update

The Eye of the Jungle

New effect: While in the Jungle, gain 3% Movement Speed

Bound Gauntlet

Now builds into Soul Eater

NEW: PASSIVE - Your abilities heal for 4% of the damage dealt

PASSIVE - Your abilities heal for 4% of the damage dealt Increased Cost from 1050g to 1250g

Cursed Gauntlet

Now builds into Crimson Claws, Bloodforge, and Devourer’s Gauntlet

Decreased Cost from 1400g to 1300g

Increased Lifesteal from 6% to 9%

Bloodforge

Decreased Cost from 2600 to 2500

Short Bow

Decreased Cost from 650g to 550g

Charged Bow

Decreased Cost from 1200g to 1000g

Decreased Damage from 15 + 30% of your Basic Attack Power to 5 + 25% of your Basic Attack Power

Hunter’s Bow

Increased Cost from 1200g to 1250g

Added 5 Penetration

Stormseeker

Increased cost from 1900g to 2100g

Increased Physical Power from 25 to 30

Added 10 Penetration

Piercing Morningstar

Builds into Heartseeker

PASSIVE – Every 5s, your next ability deals 2% of the target’s Maximum Health as Physical damage

1550g

25 Physical Power

150 Mana

10 MP5

Short Sword

Now builds into Rage and Deathbringer

NEW: PASSIVE – When critically striking an enemy, gain a stack of 5 Physical Power, max 3 stacks, for 5s

PASSIVE – When critically striking an enemy, gain a stack of 5 Physical Power, max 3 stacks, for 5s 8-Pointed Shuriken

Builds into Demon Blade and Bladed Boomerang

PASSIVE – When damaging an enemy god with a Basic Attack, gain 3% Attack Speed for 10s. Max 5 stacks

1300g

20 Physical Power

Thousand Fold Blade

Now builds into Equinox, Hastened Katana, and Shadowdrinker

NEW: PASSIVE – Gain 5% Movement Speed for 10s on killing or assisting an enemy god. Stacks up to 3 times.

PASSIVE – Gain 5% Movement Speed for 10s on killing or assisting an enemy god. Stacks up to 3 times. Swift Edge

Builds into Serrated Edge

PASSIVE – Damaging an enemy god with an ability grants 3% Movement Speed toward them for 3s. Stacks up to 3 times.

1500g

20 Physical Power

3% Movement Speed

Balanced Blade

Now builds into The Executioner and Asi

NEW: PASSIVE – On damaging an enemy god with a Basic Attack, gain 2 Physical Pen for 5s, stacks up to 3 times.

PASSIVE – On damaging an enemy god with a Basic Attack, gain 2 Physical Pen for 5s, stacks up to 3 times. Increased Cost from 1250g to 1400g

Asi

Decreased Physical Power from 45 to 40

Added 10 Physical Penetration

Keen Blade

Builds into Qin’s Sais and Duality

PASSIVE – Your Basic Attacks deal an additional 10% of your Basic Attack Power as Physical damage.

1550g

20 Physical Power

15% Attack Speed

Shillelagh

Builds into Blackthorn Hammer

PASSIVE – While you are under 25% of your Maximum Mana, gain 20 MP5

1100g

15 Physical Power

100 Health

Heavy Hammer

Now builds into Frostbound Hammer

NEW: PASSIVE – Each time you Basic Attack an enemy god, gain a stack. When you have 4 stacks, your next Basic Attack damage Slows the enemy god hit by 15% for 2s. Additional Slows applied from this item refresh the duration.

PASSIVE – Each time you Basic Attack an enemy god, gain a stack. When you have 4 stacks, your next Basic Attack damage Slows the enemy god hit by 15% for 2s. Additional Slows applied from this item refresh the duration. Increased Cost from 1350g to 1400g

Smithy’s Hammer

Builds into Dawnbringer and Runeforged Hammer

1200g

25 Physical Power

100 Health

10 HP5

Talon Trinket

NEW: PASSIVE – Each second you are in god combat, gain 1 Magical Power and 1% Lifesteal for 5s. Max 20 stacks.

PASSIVE – Each second you are in god combat, gain 1 Magical Power and 1% Lifesteal for 5s. Max 20 stacks. Decreased Magical Power from 55 to 45

Decreased Lifesteal from 7.5% to 5%

Mystic Ring

Builds into Demonic Grip and Hastened Ring

1300g

40 Magical Power

20% Attack Speed

Enchanted Ring

Now builds into Telkhines’ Ring and Cyclopean Ring

NEW: PASSIVE – Your next Basic Attack deals an additional 5 + 3 per level Magical Damage. This effect can only occur once every 8s, reduced by 2s for each successful Basic Attack on an enemy god.

PASSIVE – Your next Basic Attack deals an additional 5 + 3 per level Magical Damage. This effect can only occur once every 8s, reduced by 2s for each successful Basic Attack on an enemy god. Increased Cost from 1300g to 1400g

Decreased Magical Power from 40 to 35

Book of Souls

Now builds into Soul Reaver and Polynomicon

NEW: PASSIVE – Gain a stack each time you damage an enemy god with an ability or Basic Attack. At 4 stacks, your next ability or Basic Attack deals 20 + 4 per level Magical damage.

PASSIVE – Gain a stack each time you damage an enemy god with an ability or Basic Attack. At 4 stacks, your next ability or Basic Attack deals 20 + 4 per level Magical damage. Increased Mana from 125 to 150

Book of Secrets

Builds into Tablet of Destinies and Book of Thoth

PASSIVE – Each time you damage an enemy god with an ability, gain a stack. Each stack grants nothing, but when you upgrade this item, these stacks transfer to the upgraded item. You may only gain one stack every 4s, and can only gain stacks once per god per ability hit. Max 50 stacks.

1200g

40 Magical Power

200 Mana

Book of Thoth

Reduced Stack count from 100 to 50

Increased Damage required per stack from 450 to 900 (225 to 450 on gods)

Increased Mana per stack from 6 to 12

Sorcerer’s Staff

NEW: PASSIVE – On leveling up, heal 10% of your Maximum Health and Mana over 3s.

PASSIVE – On leveling up, heal 10% of your Maximum Health and Mana over 3s. Decreased Cost from 1350g to 1300g

Enchanted Spear

NEW: PASSIVE – On damaging an enemy god, once per god per ability, gain 2 Magical Pen for 10s, stacks up to 3 times.

PASSIVE – On damaging an enemy god, once per god per ability, gain 2 Magical Pen for 10s, stacks up to 3 times. Decreased Cost from 1400g to 1350g

Decreased Magical Power from 60 to 45

Restored Artifact

NEW: PASSIVE – On damaging an enemy god, once per god per ability, restore 1% of your Maximum Mana.

PASSIVE – On damaging an enemy god, once per god per ability, restore 1% of your Maximum Mana. Gem of Fate

Decreased Cost from 900g to 750g

Knight’s Shield

Decreased Cost from 1600g to 1500g

Apprentice Staff

Decreased Cost from 1600g to 1500g

Honed Edge

Decreased Cost from 1600g to 1500g

Arondight

Decreased Cost from 2500 to 2400

Sage’s Stone

Now builds into Erosion and Abyssal Stone

Decreased Cost from 1400g to 1250g

Decreased Physical Protection from 25 to 20

Decreased Magical Protection from 25 to 20

Increased Health from 100 to 150

Emerald Mail

NEW: PASSIVE – Getting an assist on an enemy god or minion kill grants 2 Protections for 5s, max 5 stacks

PASSIVE – Getting an assist on an enemy god or minion kill grants 2 Protections for 5s, max 5 stacks Increased Cost from 1250g to 1350g

Emerald Talisman

Decreased Cost from 1400g to 1250g

Defender’s Blade

Builds into Relic Dagger and Lotus Sickle

1350g

150 Health

5% Movement Speed

10% Cooldown Reduction

Lotus Sickle

Increased Physical Protection from 20 to 25

Cursed Blade

NEW: PASSIVE – Enemy gods hit by your Basic Attacks have 20% reduced Healing for 5s.

PASSIVE – Enemy gods hit by your Basic Attacks have 20% reduced Healing for 5s. Silver Talisman

Now builds into Pestilence

NEW: PASSIVE – Enemy gods within 55 units have their Healing reduced by 15%. This effect does not stack with similar auras.

PASSIVE – Enemy gods within 55 units have their Healing reduced by 15%. This effect does not stack with similar auras. Renewing Talisman

Builds into Absolution, Heartward Amulet, and Talisman of Energy

PASSIVE – Gain a stack each time you damage or are damaged by an enemy god (once per ability). Upon reaching 5 stacks, lose all stacks and restore 100 Mana in a 40-unit radius around you.

1250g

35 Magical Protection

150 Health

Spellbound Kusari

Now builds into Oni Hunter’s Garb and Genji’s Guard

NEW: PASSIVE – When you are hit by an ability that deals Magical damage, gain 5% Magical Damage Mitigation for 5s. ICD 12s.

PASSIVE – When you are hit by an ability that deals Magical damage, gain 5% Magical Damage Mitigation for 5s. ICD 12s. Increased MP5 from 15 to 20

Daimyo’s Kusari

Builds into Void Doumaru and Shogun’s Kusari

PASSIVE – For each enemy god within 55 units of you, reduce all enemy god’s Magical Protections by 4. For each ally within 55 units of you, increase all allied gods’ Attack Speed by 5%.

1300g

30 Magical Protection

15 MP5

Silver Breastplate

Now builds into Breastplate of Regrowth and Breastplate of Valor

Increased Cost from 1050g to 1200g

Decreased Physical Protection from 35 to 25

Added 10% Cooldown Reduction

Breastplate of Regrowth

Increased Physical Protection from 45 to 50

Sturdy Breastplate

Builds into Spectral Armor and Contagion

1050g

35 Physical Protection

100 Health

10 HP5

Spectral Armor

Removed Mana

Removed MP5

Increased Health from 150 to 250

Added 20 HP5

Contagion

Removed Mana

Removed MP5

Increased Health from 100 to 200

Added 25 HP5

Spiked Shield

Builds into Gladiator’s Shield and Void Shield

1400g

30 Physical Protections

100 Health

15 HP5

Tower Shield

Now builds into Phalanx and Berserker’s Shield

NEW: PASSIVE – Each second you are in god combat, gain 1% Attack Speed for 5s. Max 10 stacks.

PASSIVE – Each second you are in god combat, gain 1% Attack Speed for 5s. Max 10 stacks. Increased Cost from 1150g to 1200g

Decreased Physical Protection from 30 to 25

Decreased HP5 from 15 to 10

Steel Mail

Now builds into Mystical Mail

NEW: PASSIVE – Deal 15 Magical damage per second to all enemies within 25 units of you.

PASSIVE – Deal 15 Magical damage per second to all enemies within 25 units of you. Bronze Mail

Builds into Emperor’s Armor, Sovereignty, and Midgardian Mail

PASSIVE – Every 4th Basic Attack you are damaged by grants you a 75 Health Shield that lasts for 5s or until destroyed.

1250g

20 Physical Protection

150 Health

Cloak of Concentration

NEW: PASSIVE – When you are hit by a Hard Crowd Control, steal 10 Protections from all enemy gods within 20 units for 5s, ICD 5s.

PASSIVE – When you are hit by a Hard Crowd Control, steal 10 Protections from all enemy gods within 20 units for 5s, ICD 5s. Decreased Cost from 1500g to 1400g

Decreased Cooldown Reduction from 7% to 5%

Mantle of Discord

Decreased Cost from 2750g to 2650g

God tweaks for SMITE 11.6 update

Expand Tweet

Vulcan

Vulcan’s Inferno Cannon has been on maximum overdrive! After the pet item proc changes from last patch, we have seen a huge surge in Vulcan play, and his winrate has done pretty well alongside it. As such, we are decreasing the availability of his turret and general maneuverability from Backfire.

Backfire

Increased Cooldown from 8/7.5/7/6.5/6s to 9/8.5/8/7.5/7s

Inferno Cannon

Decreased Damage from 45/75/105/135/165 to 45/70/95/120/145

Increased Cooldown from 10s to 12s

Cupid

Despite a few small quality of life buffs over the past few months, Cupid is still not performing particularly well. We want to make sure that his base kit is feeling potent so that he is not only good because his ultimate is good.

General

Increased Basic Attack Power from 32 to 38

Increased Basic Attack Power per level from 2.3 to 2.5

Heart Bomb

Decreased Mana Cost from 70/75/80/85/90 to 60/65/70/75/80

Flutter

New effect: On cast, double the Attack Speed gained from this ability for 4s

Danzaburou

This tanuki trickster has not been too successful with his schemes as of late. We’re giving him a couple buffs to get him back in business!

Fool’s Gold

Increased Damage from 95/140/185/230/275 to 95/145/195/245/295

Increased Explosion Damage from 30/55/80/105/130 to 40/65/90/115/140

Alluring Spirits

Increased Healing from 20/40/60/80/100 to 30/55/80/105/130

Decreased Cooldown from 16/15/14/13/12s to 14/13.5/13/12.5/12s

Uproarious Rocket

Increased Explosion Damage from 50% to 75% of the initial hit

Apollo

The God of Music is feeling inspired! Apollo has been fairly average across the board for some time, but with how competitive the ADC role can be, he needs a bit of a boost to stand out amongst the crowd!

So Beautiful

Decreased Mana Cost from 70/75/80/85/90 to 60/65/70/75/80

Serenade

Decreased Cooldown from 17/16/15/14/13s to 15/14.5/14/13.5/13s

Decreased Mana Cost from 75 to 60

The Moves

Increased Buff Duration from 3s to 5s

Baron Samedi

Baron Samedi performs a dual role – one of providing utility and control, all while dropping some solid damage across the board. However, when comparing him to his compatriots from the mage class with a similar identity, he falls short in a couple places.

General

Increased Base Health from 532 to 600

Vivid Gaze

Increased double hit Damage from 15% to 25%

Wrap It Up

Decreased Slow Duration from 1.75s to 1.5s

Increased Root Duration from .75s to 1s

Poseidon

With the recent timing change to Whirlpool, we were hoping to see Poseidon’s performance improve, but surprisingly, it did not change much at all. As such, we’re granting additional help to the God of the Oceans to get him back in the swing of things!

General

Increased Base Attack Speed from 0.87 to 0.95

Trident

Increased Attack Speed from 5/7.5/10/12.5/15% to 10/12.5/15/17.5/20%

Whirlpool

Increased Damage Scaling per tick from 15% to 20%

Release The Kraken!

Increased Damage Scaling on the center hit from 45% to 55%

Scylla

Despite being a very popular character, Scylla does not perform very well due to her all-in late game style. As such, we’re granting her a bit more leeway in her early game performance while adjusting a couple of “feels bad”s within her kit.

Sic ‘Em

Decreased Mana Cost from 60/70/80/90/100 to 60/65/70/75/80

Crush

Increased Damage to minions from 20% to 30%

Sentinel

Increased cast Range from 65 at ranks 1-4 to 70 at all ranks

Increased MP5 from 4/6/8/10/12 to 8/10/12/14/16

Freya

Even alongside a couple big magical ADC buffs in the last patch, Freya is still lagging slightly behind. Her damage is on the mark, however her utility and survivability are her biggest downfalls at the moment.

General

Increased Base Health from 567 to 610

Banish

Decreased Cooldown 19/18/17/16/15s to 16/15.5/15/14.5/14s

Hel

Hel hasn’t found her place yet this year: stuck between a utility-focused or damage-focused playstyle. We’re aiming to increase her utility slightly by buffing her healing, and making it so Physical gods benefit from her ultimate’s passive aspect, instead of only Magical gods.

Inspire (Repulse)

Increased Heal from 7/9/11/13/15 + 0.9 per level to 10/12/14/16/18 + 1 per level

Increased Self Heal per level from 5.5 to 6

Switch Stances

Increased Radius from 30 to 55

New effect: Also grants 10/15/20/25/30 Physical Power to allies

Fenrir

Fenrir has been tearing it up in Smite 2, but he is having a hard time keeping up in Smite 1. A small adjustment is all that’s necessary to help boost this good pupper’s stats.

Brutalize

Now deals 75% of the damage in the AoE

Cliodhna

Over the past few patches, we’ve noticed Cliodhna’s success and play rate has been trending down. With a few small buffs, we hope to counteract the trend and maintain her in a solid, average range

Phantasmal

Increased Buff duration from 5s to 6s

Decreased Cooldown from 13s to 12s

Banshee’s Wail

Increased Scream Damage Scaling from 40% to 45%

Artio

Summer is nearly here, which means it’s time for the Bear Goddess to awake from her hibernation! With significant buffs to her Energy Surge and Life Tap healing, alongside smaller buffs to Cooldowns and Mana Costs, we hope that players can feel impactful playing Artio once again!

Energy Surge (Maul Prey)

Increased Heal from 40/55/70/85/100 to 40/80/120/160/200

Decreased Cooldown from 13s to 12s

Maul Prey (Energy Surge)

Decreased Cooldown from 13s to 12s

Life Tap (Heavy Charge)

Increased Heal per hit from 6/10/14/18/22 to 10/15/20/25/30

Increased Damage Scaling per hit from 10% to 15%

Shifted Mana Cost from 50/55/60/65/70 to 55 at all ranks

Heavy Charge (Life Tap)

Increased Damage Scaling from 50% to 55%

Shifted Mana Cost from 50/55/60/65/70 to 55 at all ranks

Sylvanus

With a few quality of life changes (see below) and a small buff to his base stats, Sylvanus is ready to flourish and grow like he never has before!

General

Increased Health per level from 95 to 100

Increased base Physical Protection from 26.6 to 30

Increased Physical Protection per level from 3.2 to 3.7

Amaterasu

With Equinox having been at the top of the meta lately, one would think Amaterasu belongs near the peak. However, she fell far below her fellow Basic Attack-focused Warriors and has not recovered after the new item’s nerfs.

General

Increased Basic Attack Power per level from 2 to 2.2

Divine Presence

Increased Heal per tick from 10/18/26/34/42 to 15/25/35/45/55

Glorious Charge

Decreased Mana Cost from 70/75/80/85/90 to 60 at all ranks

Dazzling Offensive

Decreased Cooldown from 95/90/85/80/75s to 90/85/80/75/70s

Horus

Despite many active frontliners doing quite well at the moment, Horus is certainly not among them. Adding a small increase to his general utility and granting skilled players more chances to make big plays with his ultimate is just what the doctor ordered!

Protector’s Surge

Increased Buff Duration from 3s to 5s

To The Skies!

Decreased Cooldown from 100s to 90s

Quality of Life (Gods)

Bakasura

Alongside an additional change below, Bakasura will be able to more skillfully place his ultimate and trap his foes in his disgusting, yet oh-so-helpful goop.

Regurgitate

Increased projectile speed by roughly 15%

Yu Huang

Ever since Yu Huang’s release, there have been many discussions around the difficulty of hitting his ultimate. We are finally able to do some subtle, but critical adjustments to the firing experience that will hopefully give players a better time using his most powerful ability.

Dueling Dragons

Improved fire and postfire timings for a smoother firing experience

Increased Dragon projectile speed by roughly 15%

Kali

Kali’s unique Target mechanic has gone through several changes throughout her long tenure on the battleground, but never has it felt this clean! Due to the nature of her kit, Kali will often heavily commit to one foe, and now that she is able to adjust her target will, she will be more empowered than ever before to strike them down!

Of course, because Kali has this extra freedom, the strength of the Target effect must also go down, but we think having the extra utility will feel very, very good!

Additionally, Nimble Strike’s healing change will now allow her to gain a small heal, even if the target she’s hitting is not low. No more feeling bad about leaping into camps or starting an engagement with her jump!

Marked For Death

Kali is now able to re-select her target while in base

This can be done by pressing the Basic Attack input, which will then bring up her Passive UI menu

You are able to right-click the Passive UI menu to close it without making a selection

You are able to right-click while in the base to disable the ability to reselect a target until you re-enter the base

Decreased Physical Penetration from 10% to 5%

Decreased Kill/Assist Gold Bonus from 30% to 20%

Nimble Strike

New effect: When Kali leaps on an enemy god, the lowest Current Health god is marked automatically.

The healing effect of this ability has been adjusted from 15% of the target’s Missing Health to 20/40/60/80/100 + 10% of the target’s Missing Health.

Cerberus

Old dog(s) can learn new tricks! Cerberus is now let off the leash while using Stygian Torment, which means he now has more ways than ever before to fetch his enemies for his friends! Soul Expulsion should also be feeling a bit better to cast, allowing him to act slightly sooner after landing.

Soul Expulsion

Improved fire and postfire timings for a smoother firing experience

Stygian Torment

Cerberus is no longer crippled or slowed during this ability

Atlas

After adjusting other gods’ Basic Attack procs in 11.5, we are able to include Atlas now as well! It may not be the most ideal pathway to build into, but we want to allow players to try new build paths and enjoy a silly build every now and then.

Unburden

Atlas’ enhanced Basic Attacks now proc Basic Attack item effects for 50% of the damage and healing

Miscellaneous

The following abilities can now proc ability item effects:

With the new tech pioneered in the previous patch, we are able to allow some abilities to proc item effects that previously could not. They have been sorted in terms of their proc frequency, ability to hit in an area, and other criteria that would require us to reduce their damage and healing.

We are not intending to let every ability in the game proc item effects, but we will continue to investigate options for the future if we deem that it would be healthy and fun to include them.

Cthulhu – Sever (100% damage and healing effectiveness)

Chernobog – Heart of Cold (100% damage and healing effectiveness)

Pele – Magma Rush (25% damage and healing effectiveness)

Maman Brigitte – Party Trick (25% damage and healing effectiveness)

Xbalanque – Branching Bolas (25% damage and healing effectiveness)

The following abilities can now be fired while targeting close to or inside of walls:

Previously, these abilities would not allow players to fire them into walls if over half of their area was inside of a wall. Some abilities are not allowed to do that for technical reasons, but the following abilities do not need the restriction any longer!

Skadi – Permafrost

Poseidon – Release The Kraken!

Bakasura – Regurgitate

Sylvanus – Basic Attacks

Ishtar – Strike Shot

Jing Wei – Persistent Gust

Ah Muzen Cab – Honey

Freya – Banish

Ymir – Ice Wall

New skins and their voice actors

The following new skins have been added to SMITE with this latest update and feature the respective voice actors:

Honor Roll Amaterasu – Heidi Tabing

Lil Bites Sobek – Jacob Barrens

Dread Stalker Khepri – Jonathan Bullock

Ceramic Circuit Kali – Nadia Marshall

Nano-Mancer Baron Samedi – Mike Smith

Party Animal Danzaburou – Mike Bodie

Goth Gourmet The Morrigan – Brett Pels

Mighty Mutt Fenrir – Troy Allan

The SMITE 11.6 update is live across all platforms.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.