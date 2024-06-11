SMITE 11.6 update mid-season patch notes detailed

The latest SMITE 11.6 update is here, bringing a new wave of mid-season changes. Dubbed "Divine Deities," this patch introduces a massive wave of changes, including rerolls and huge buffs to items as well as many of the beloved characters of the roster. To top it off, new skins are also making their way into the popular f2p MOBA title.
The developers are certainly dedicated to the game despite the sequel's launch on the horizon. Here's everything players need to know about the SMITE 11.6 update from publisher Hi-Rez Studios, including developer commentary about why these changes have been made.
SMITE 11.6 update "Divine Deities" full patch notes explored
Bug Fixes
UI
- Removed the HUD Editor option from Adventures (Odin’s Onslaught) as it was unintentionally available due to these types of modes having bespoke UI elements.
Gods
Janus
- Fixed an issue where Through Space and Time could proc Alternate Timeline even if the target had immuned the damage with Aegis.
Bastet
- Fixed an issue with Bastet’s Honey Bunny skin causing the targeter of Ensnaring Claw to be much larger.
Items
Duality
- Updated description to correctly state that the 25% Bonus Damage scales from the hit itself, instead of Basic Attack Power.
Blood-Soaked Shroud
- Fixed a rare issue causing this item to proc on each instance of damage, instead of once per ability.
Mid-Season 9.5 Revert
We are addressing community concerns about the 9.5 update by rolling back a number of changes made to address time to kill (TTK). We understand that there will be some imbalances in the near future, but we are committed to making sure any extremes will be adjusted in a timely manner.
Gods
One of the main purposes of the 9.5 update was to address TTK being perceived as too short at the time. We are aiming to revert those changes by decreasing the Health and Protections of all gods, but without disrupting any buffs or nerfs since that patch. As such, not every god will return exactly to their original pre-9.5 values, but they will all experience a similar level of change.
All Gods will be affected by the following changes:
- Decreased Base Health by 28.6%
- Decreased Health per level by 4.9%
- Decreased Base Physical Protection by 28.6%
- Decreased Physical Protection per level by 6.8%
- Decreased Base Magical Protection by 22%
- Decreased Magical Protection per level by 18.8%
Examples
Ymir
- 9.4
- Health: 510 + 104 per level (2590 at Level 20)
- Physical Protection: 23 + 3.3 per level (89 at Level 20)
- Magical Protection: 30 + 0.9 per level (48 at Level 20)
- 9.5
- Health: 714 + 109 per level (2894 at Level 20)
- Physical Protection: 32 + 4 per level (103 at Level 20)
- Magical Protection: 38 + 1 per level (61 at Level 20)
- 11.6
- Health: 510 + 104 per level (2590 at Level 20)
- Physical Protection: 23 + 3.3 per level (89 at Level 20)
- Magical Protection: 27.3 + 1.3 per level (53 at Level 20)
Ra
- 9.4
- Health: 400 + 75 per level (1900 at Level 20)
- Physical Protection: 10 + 2.5 per level (60 at Level 20)
- Magical Protection: 30 + 0.9 per level (48 at Level 20)
- 9.5
- Health: 560 + 79 per level (2140 at Level 20)
- Physical Protection: 14 + 3 per level (68 at Level 20)
- Magical Protection: 38 + 1 per level (61 at Level 20)
- 11.6
- Health: 385 + 68 per level (1745 at Level 20)
- Physical Protection: 10 + 3 per level (70 at Level 20)
- Magical Protection: 23.4 + 1.3 per level (49 at Level 20)
Conquest
In general, we are relatively happy with the current speed of clear and NPC damage in Conquest. However, with the adjustments to god tankiness, we understand that some adjustments will need to be made in order to retain some of the balance between threat and clear. As such, we have adjusted downward by roughly 50% of the increases made in 9.5. We will continue to monitor clear speed and general NPC threats throughout the map in the following patches.
Lane Minions
- Swordsman
- Decreased Base Health from 650 to 535
- Decreased Base Physical Protection from 8 to 4
- Decreased Base Magical Protection from 4 to 2
- Archer
- Decreased Base Physical Protection from 2 to 1
- Decreased Base Magical Protection from 2 to 1
- Increased Scaling Damage vs Structures from 60% to 70%
- Brute
- Decreased Base Magical Protection from 4 to 2
- Fiery Swordsman
- Decreased Base Health from 780 to 705
Jungle Camps
- Red Buff Holder
- Decreased Base Health from 650 to 550
- Decreased Base Physical Protection from 20 to 15
- Decreased Base Magical Protection from 10 to 5
- Decreased Base Physical Power from 18 to 15
- Decreased Scaling Physical Power from 6 to 5
- Red Buff Guard
- Decreased Scaling Health from 120 to 105
- Decreased Base Physical Power from 10 to 8
- Decreased Scaling Physical Power from 6 to 5
- Blue Buff Holder
- Decreased Base Health from 450 to 425
- Decreased Base Magical Protection from 10 to 6
- Decreased Scaling Physical Power from 6 to 5
- Blue Buff Guard
- Decreased Scaling Health from 120 to 105
- Decreased Scaling Physical Power from 6 to 5
- Speed Buff Holder
- Decreased Base Health from 575 to 515
- Decreased Base Magical Protection from 6 to 5
- Decreased Base Physical Power from 18 to 16
- Decreased Scaling Physical Power from 6 to 5
- Speed Buff Guard
- Decreased Scaling Health from 120 to 105
- Decreased Base Physical Power from 10 to 8
- Decreased Scaling Physical Power from 6 to 5
- Purple Buff Holder
- Decreased Base Health from 550 to 500
- Decreased Base Physical Protection from 20 to 15
- Decreased Base Magical Protection from 10 to 6
- Decreased Base Physical Power from 18 to 16
- Decreased Scaling Physical Power from 6 to 5
- Purple Buff Guard
- Decreased Scaling Health from 120 to 105
- Decreased Base Physical Power from 10 to 8
- Decreased Scaling Physical Power from 6 to 5
- Green Buff Holder
- Decreased Base Health from 480 to 450
- Decreased Base Physical Protection from 9 to 7
- Decreased Base Physical Power from 12 to 10
- Green Buff Guard
- Decreased Scaling Health from 120 to 105
- Decreased Base Physical Power from 28 to 24
- Decreased Scaling Physical Power from 4 to 3
- Shield Buff Guard
- Decreased Base Health from 750 to 675
- Decreased Base Physical Power from 28 to 24
- Cooldown Buff Guard
- Decreased Base Health from 500 to 450
- Decreased Base Physical Power from 28 to 24
- Shaman Oracle Harpy
- Decreased Base Health from 600 to 525
- Decreased Base Physical Power from 28 to 24
- Oracle Harpies
- Decreased Base Health from 600 to 550
- Decreased Scaling Health from 150 to 130
- Decreased Scaling Magical Protection from 2 to 1
- Decreased Base Physical Power from 28 to 24
- Decreased Scaling Physical Power from 6 to 4
- Elder Harpies
- Decreased Scaling Health from 90 to 75
- Decreased Base Physical Power from 16 to 14
- Harpies
- Decreased Scaling Health from 90 to 80
- Roaming Harpies
- Decreased Scaling Health from 120 to 90
- Nagas
- Decreased Scaling Physical Protection from 2 to 1.75
- Decreased Scaling Magical Protection from 2 to 1.5
- Big Cyclops
- Decreased Scaling Health from 90 to 75
- Small Cyclops
- Decreased Scaling Health from 90 to 75
Jungle Objectives
- Bull Demon
- Decreased Base Health from 2000 to 1700
- Decreased Base Physical Power from 90 to 75
- Gold Fury
- Decreased Scaling Health from 325 to 300
- Decreased Scaling Physical Power from 5 to 4
- Decreased Base Magical Power from 25 to 15
- Decreased Scaling Magical Power from 3 to 2
- Primal Fury
- Decreased Scaling Health from 325 to 300
- Decreased Scaling Physical Power from 5 to 4
- Decreased Base Magical Power from 25 to 15
- Decreased Scaling Magical Power from 3 to 2
- Oni Fury
- Decreased Scaling Health from 325 to 300
- Decreased Scaling Physical Power from 5 to 4
- Decreased Base Magical Power from 25 to 15
- Decreased Scaling Magical Power from 3 to 2
- Pyromancer
- Decreased Base Health from 2500 to 2400
- Decreased Base Magical Power from 100 to 90
- Fire Giant
- Decreased Scaling Physical Power from 5 to 4
- Decreased Scaling Magical Power from 5 to 4
- Enhanced Fire Giant
- Decreased Scaling Physical Power from 5 to 4
- Decreased Scaling Magical Power from 5 to 4
Towers
- Tier 1
- Decreased Power Scaling vs Gods from 135% to 110%
- Decreased Power Scaling vs Minions from 130% to 125%
- Tier 2
- Decreased Power Scaling vs Gods from 135% to 110%
- Decreased Power Scaling vs Minions from 130% to 125%
- Phoenix
- Decreased Power Scaling vs Gods from 135% to 110%
- Decreased Power Scaling vs Minions from 160% to 130%
- Titan
- Decreased Base Health from 11500 to 10000
- Decreased Health per Tower from 650 to 575
- Decreased Health per Phoenix from 1950 to 1725
Some non-Conquest modes will also have adjustments for Tower, Phoenix, and Titan threats. Only the modes previously adjusted in 9.5 will be adjusted for SMITE 11.6 update, and many of these changes will be slight, as these modes have received a number of more fundamental-level shifts since 9.5.
Assault
Towers
- Tier 1
- Decreased Power Scaling vs Gods from 135% to 125%
- Tier 2
- Decreased Health from 3000 to 2500
- Decreased Physical Power from 270 to 250
- Decreased Power Scaling vs Gods from 135% to 125%
- Phoenix
- Decreased Power Scaling vs Gods from 135% to 125%
- Titan
- Decreased Base Health from 10500 to 10000
Slash
Towers
- Tier 1
- Decreased Base Health from 2200 to 2100
- Decreased Power Scaling vs Gods from 135% to 125%
- Tier 2
- Decreased Base Health from 2800 to 2650
- Decreased Power Scaling vs Gods from 135% to 125%
- Phoenix
- Decreased Base Health from 3200 to 3100
- Titan
- Decreased Base Health from 9500 to 9000
Joust
Towers
- Tier 1
- Decreased Power Scaling vs Gods from 135% to 125%
- Tier 2
- Decreased Power Scaling vs Gods from 135% to 125%
Balance Live With The SMITE 11.6 update
Game Modes
Conquest
A fan-favorite system is getting a big update this patch! We are adding new features to the Shaman Camp to allow for players to continue to upgrade their Spirit totems throughout the match, and we are also improving feedback around invading! With these changes, we hope to see additional macro-level play around these camps, as their buffs become more powerful the more players are able to diligently play around them!
- NEW: Spirit Totem Upgrade System
- The Shaman Camp now continues to cycle through its rotation without limit
- Each time players clear the Shaman camp, the corresponding color Spirit Totem will spawn or upgrade an existing Spirit Totem up to 3 times per match
- Note: The first spawn in this camp’s location will remain as Harpies
- Players can now invade and steal Spirit Totems for their team
- When a Spirit Totem Camp is killed, regardless of which team kills it, the rotation continues
- Added clarifying help tips in the Guide system
Totem Effects
- Azure
- T1: 10% Cooldown Reduction
- T2: 12.5% Cooldown Reduction
- T3: 15% Cooldown Reduction
- Golden
- T1: +5 Penetration and +5% Penetration
- T2: +7 Penetration and +5% Penetration
- T3: +10 Penetration and +5% Penetration
- Violet
- T1: +10% Attack Speed
- T2: +12.5% Attack Speed
- T3: +15% Attack Speed
- Crimson
- T1: +10% Lifesteal and Physical Ability Lifesteal
- T2: +12.5% Lifesteal and Physical Ability Lifesteal
- T3: +15% Lifesteal and Physical Ability Lifesteal
- Verdant
- T1: +8% Max Health and Mana
- T2: +10% Max Health and Mana
- T3: +12% Max Health and Mana
- Back Harpies
- The Fire Giant side Harpies no longer apply an Attack Speed debuff
Duel
Over the past several months, we have rotated through a variety of Duel banlists, but we understand that this system has been somewhat confusing or disappointing for players more unfamiliar with the mode. We have not seen significant change in the player population of Duel from this system, so would like to return to having focus be on player choice in the mode.
- All gods are now unbanned
Item changes for SMITE 11.6 update
- The Eye of the Jungle
- New effect: While in the Jungle, gain 3% Movement Speed
- Bound Gauntlet
- Now builds into Soul Eater
- NEW: PASSIVE - Your abilities heal for 4% of the damage dealt
- Increased Cost from 1050g to 1250g
- Cursed Gauntlet
- Now builds into Crimson Claws, Bloodforge, and Devourer’s Gauntlet
- Decreased Cost from 1400g to 1300g
- Increased Lifesteal from 6% to 9%
- Bloodforge
- Decreased Cost from 2600 to 2500
- Short Bow
- Decreased Cost from 650g to 550g
- Charged Bow
- Decreased Cost from 1200g to 1000g
- Decreased Damage from 15 + 30% of your Basic Attack Power to 5 + 25% of your Basic Attack Power
- Hunter’s Bow
- Increased Cost from 1200g to 1250g
- Added 5 Penetration
- Stormseeker
- Increased cost from 1900g to 2100g
- Increased Physical Power from 25 to 30
- Added 10 Penetration
- Piercing Morningstar
- Builds into Heartseeker
- PASSIVE – Every 5s, your next ability deals 2% of the target’s Maximum Health as Physical damage
- 1550g
- 25 Physical Power
- 150 Mana
- 10 MP5
- Short Sword
- Now builds into Rage and Deathbringer
- NEW: PASSIVE – When critically striking an enemy, gain a stack of 5 Physical Power, max 3 stacks, for 5s
- 8-Pointed Shuriken
- Builds into Demon Blade and Bladed Boomerang
- PASSIVE – When damaging an enemy god with a Basic Attack, gain 3% Attack Speed for 10s. Max 5 stacks
- 1300g
- 20 Physical Power
- Thousand Fold Blade
- Now builds into Equinox, Hastened Katana, and Shadowdrinker
- NEW: PASSIVE – Gain 5% Movement Speed for 10s on killing or assisting an enemy god. Stacks up to 3 times.
- Swift Edge
- Builds into Serrated Edge
- PASSIVE – Damaging an enemy god with an ability grants 3% Movement Speed toward them for 3s. Stacks up to 3 times.
- 1500g
- 20 Physical Power
- 3% Movement Speed
- Balanced Blade
- Now builds into The Executioner and Asi
- NEW: PASSIVE – On damaging an enemy god with a Basic Attack, gain 2 Physical Pen for 5s, stacks up to 3 times.
- Increased Cost from 1250g to 1400g
- Asi
- Decreased Physical Power from 45 to 40
- Added 10 Physical Penetration
- Keen Blade
- Builds into Qin’s Sais and Duality
- PASSIVE – Your Basic Attacks deal an additional 10% of your Basic Attack Power as Physical damage.
- 1550g
- 20 Physical Power
- 15% Attack Speed
- Shillelagh
- Builds into Blackthorn Hammer
- PASSIVE – While you are under 25% of your Maximum Mana, gain 20 MP5
- 1100g
- 15 Physical Power
- 100 Health
- Heavy Hammer
- Now builds into Frostbound Hammer
- NEW: PASSIVE – Each time you Basic Attack an enemy god, gain a stack. When you have 4 stacks, your next Basic Attack damage Slows the enemy god hit by 15% for 2s. Additional Slows applied from this item refresh the duration.
- Increased Cost from 1350g to 1400g
- Smithy’s Hammer
- Builds into Dawnbringer and Runeforged Hammer
- 1200g
- 25 Physical Power
- 100 Health
- 10 HP5
- Talon Trinket
- NEW: PASSIVE – Each second you are in god combat, gain 1 Magical Power and 1% Lifesteal for 5s. Max 20 stacks.
- Decreased Magical Power from 55 to 45
- Decreased Lifesteal from 7.5% to 5%
- Mystic Ring
- Builds into Demonic Grip and Hastened Ring
- 1300g
- 40 Magical Power
- 20% Attack Speed
- Enchanted Ring
- Now builds into Telkhines’ Ring and Cyclopean Ring
- NEW: PASSIVE – Your next Basic Attack deals an additional 5 + 3 per level Magical Damage. This effect can only occur once every 8s, reduced by 2s for each successful Basic Attack on an enemy god.
- Increased Cost from 1300g to 1400g
- Decreased Magical Power from 40 to 35
- Book of Souls
- Now builds into Soul Reaver and Polynomicon
- NEW: PASSIVE – Gain a stack each time you damage an enemy god with an ability or Basic Attack. At 4 stacks, your next ability or Basic Attack deals 20 + 4 per level Magical damage.
- Increased Mana from 125 to 150
- Book of Secrets
- Builds into Tablet of Destinies and Book of Thoth
- PASSIVE – Each time you damage an enemy god with an ability, gain a stack. Each stack grants nothing, but when you upgrade this item, these stacks transfer to the upgraded item. You may only gain one stack every 4s, and can only gain stacks once per god per ability hit. Max 50 stacks.
- 1200g
- 40 Magical Power
- 200 Mana
- Book of Thoth
- Reduced Stack count from 100 to 50
- Increased Damage required per stack from 450 to 900 (225 to 450 on gods)
- Increased Mana per stack from 6 to 12
- Sorcerer’s Staff
- NEW: PASSIVE – On leveling up, heal 10% of your Maximum Health and Mana over 3s.
- Decreased Cost from 1350g to 1300g
- Enchanted Spear
- NEW: PASSIVE – On damaging an enemy god, once per god per ability, gain 2 Magical Pen for 10s, stacks up to 3 times.
- Decreased Cost from 1400g to 1350g
- Decreased Magical Power from 60 to 45
- Restored Artifact
- NEW: PASSIVE – On damaging an enemy god, once per god per ability, restore 1% of your Maximum Mana.
- Gem of Fate
- Decreased Cost from 900g to 750g
- Knight’s Shield
- Decreased Cost from 1600g to 1500g
- Apprentice Staff
- Decreased Cost from 1600g to 1500g
- Honed Edge
- Decreased Cost from 1600g to 1500g
- Arondight
- Decreased Cost from 2500 to 2400
- Sage’s Stone
- Now builds into Erosion and Abyssal Stone
- Decreased Cost from 1400g to 1250g
- Decreased Physical Protection from 25 to 20
- Decreased Magical Protection from 25 to 20
- Increased Health from 100 to 150
- Emerald Mail
- NEW: PASSIVE – Getting an assist on an enemy god or minion kill grants 2 Protections for 5s, max 5 stacks
- Increased Cost from 1250g to 1350g
- Emerald Talisman
- Decreased Cost from 1400g to 1250g
- Defender’s Blade
- Builds into Relic Dagger and Lotus Sickle
- 1350g
- 150 Health
- 5% Movement Speed
- 10% Cooldown Reduction
- Lotus Sickle
- Increased Physical Protection from 20 to 25
- Cursed Blade
- NEW: PASSIVE – Enemy gods hit by your Basic Attacks have 20% reduced Healing for 5s.
- Silver Talisman
- Now builds into Pestilence
- NEW: PASSIVE – Enemy gods within 55 units have their Healing reduced by 15%. This effect does not stack with similar auras.
- Renewing Talisman
- Builds into Absolution, Heartward Amulet, and Talisman of Energy
- PASSIVE – Gain a stack each time you damage or are damaged by an enemy god (once per ability). Upon reaching 5 stacks, lose all stacks and restore 100 Mana in a 40-unit radius around you.
- 1250g
- 35 Magical Protection
- 150 Health
- Spellbound Kusari
- Now builds into Oni Hunter’s Garb and Genji’s Guard
- NEW: PASSIVE – When you are hit by an ability that deals Magical damage, gain 5% Magical Damage Mitigation for 5s. ICD 12s.
- Increased MP5 from 15 to 20
- Daimyo’s Kusari
- Builds into Void Doumaru and Shogun’s Kusari
- PASSIVE – For each enemy god within 55 units of you, reduce all enemy god’s Magical Protections by 4. For each ally within 55 units of you, increase all allied gods’ Attack Speed by 5%.
- 1300g
- 30 Magical Protection
- 15 MP5
- Silver Breastplate
- Now builds into Breastplate of Regrowth and Breastplate of Valor
- Increased Cost from 1050g to 1200g
- Decreased Physical Protection from 35 to 25
- Added 10% Cooldown Reduction
- Breastplate of Regrowth
- Increased Physical Protection from 45 to 50
- Sturdy Breastplate
- Builds into Spectral Armor and Contagion
- 1050g
- 35 Physical Protection
- 100 Health
- 10 HP5
- Spectral Armor
- Removed Mana
- Removed MP5
- Increased Health from 150 to 250
- Added 20 HP5
- Contagion
- Removed Mana
- Removed MP5
- Increased Health from 100 to 200
- Added 25 HP5
- Spiked Shield
- Builds into Gladiator’s Shield and Void Shield
- 1400g
- 30 Physical Protections
- 100 Health
- 15 HP5
- Tower Shield
- Now builds into Phalanx and Berserker’s Shield
- NEW: PASSIVE – Each second you are in god combat, gain 1% Attack Speed for 5s. Max 10 stacks.
- Increased Cost from 1150g to 1200g
- Decreased Physical Protection from 30 to 25
- Decreased HP5 from 15 to 10
- Steel Mail
- Now builds into Mystical Mail
- NEW: PASSIVE – Deal 15 Magical damage per second to all enemies within 25 units of you.
- Bronze Mail
- Builds into Emperor’s Armor, Sovereignty, and Midgardian Mail
- PASSIVE – Every 4th Basic Attack you are damaged by grants you a 75 Health Shield that lasts for 5s or until destroyed.
- 1250g
- 20 Physical Protection
- 150 Health
- Cloak of Concentration
- NEW: PASSIVE – When you are hit by a Hard Crowd Control, steal 10 Protections from all enemy gods within 20 units for 5s, ICD 5s.
- Decreased Cost from 1500g to 1400g
- Decreased Cooldown Reduction from 7% to 5%
- Mantle of Discord
- Decreased Cost from 2750g to 2650g
God tweaks for SMITE 11.6 update
Vulcan
Vulcan’s Inferno Cannon has been on maximum overdrive! After the pet item proc changes from last patch, we have seen a huge surge in Vulcan play, and his winrate has done pretty well alongside it. As such, we are decreasing the availability of his turret and general maneuverability from Backfire.
- Backfire
- Increased Cooldown from 8/7.5/7/6.5/6s to 9/8.5/8/7.5/7s
- Inferno Cannon
- Decreased Damage from 45/75/105/135/165 to 45/70/95/120/145
- Increased Cooldown from 10s to 12s
Cupid
Despite a few small quality of life buffs over the past few months, Cupid is still not performing particularly well. We want to make sure that his base kit is feeling potent so that he is not only good because his ultimate is good.
- General
- Increased Basic Attack Power from 32 to 38
- Increased Basic Attack Power per level from 2.3 to 2.5
- Heart Bomb
- Decreased Mana Cost from 70/75/80/85/90 to 60/65/70/75/80
- Flutter
- New effect: On cast, double the Attack Speed gained from this ability for 4s
Danzaburou
This tanuki trickster has not been too successful with his schemes as of late. We’re giving him a couple buffs to get him back in business!
- Fool’s Gold
- Increased Damage from 95/140/185/230/275 to 95/145/195/245/295
- Increased Explosion Damage from 30/55/80/105/130 to 40/65/90/115/140
- Alluring Spirits
- Increased Healing from 20/40/60/80/100 to 30/55/80/105/130
- Decreased Cooldown from 16/15/14/13/12s to 14/13.5/13/12.5/12s
- Uproarious Rocket
- Increased Explosion Damage from 50% to 75% of the initial hit
Apollo
The God of Music is feeling inspired! Apollo has been fairly average across the board for some time, but with how competitive the ADC role can be, he needs a bit of a boost to stand out amongst the crowd!
- So Beautiful
- Decreased Mana Cost from 70/75/80/85/90 to 60/65/70/75/80
- Serenade
- Decreased Cooldown from 17/16/15/14/13s to 15/14.5/14/13.5/13s
- Decreased Mana Cost from 75 to 60
- The Moves
- Increased Buff Duration from 3s to 5s
Baron Samedi
Baron Samedi performs a dual role – one of providing utility and control, all while dropping some solid damage across the board. However, when comparing him to his compatriots from the mage class with a similar identity, he falls short in a couple places.
- General
- Increased Base Health from 532 to 600
- Vivid Gaze
- Increased double hit Damage from 15% to 25%
- Wrap It Up
- Decreased Slow Duration from 1.75s to 1.5s
- Increased Root Duration from .75s to 1s
Poseidon
With the recent timing change to Whirlpool, we were hoping to see Poseidon’s performance improve, but surprisingly, it did not change much at all. As such, we’re granting additional help to the God of the Oceans to get him back in the swing of things!
- General
- Increased Base Attack Speed from 0.87 to 0.95
- Trident
- Increased Attack Speed from 5/7.5/10/12.5/15% to 10/12.5/15/17.5/20%
- Whirlpool
- Increased Damage Scaling per tick from 15% to 20%
- Release The Kraken!
- Increased Damage Scaling on the center hit from 45% to 55%
Scylla
Despite being a very popular character, Scylla does not perform very well due to her all-in late game style. As such, we’re granting her a bit more leeway in her early game performance while adjusting a couple of “feels bad”s within her kit.
- Sic ‘Em
- Decreased Mana Cost from 60/70/80/90/100 to 60/65/70/75/80
- Crush
- Increased Damage to minions from 20% to 30%
- Sentinel
- Increased cast Range from 65 at ranks 1-4 to 70 at all ranks
- Increased MP5 from 4/6/8/10/12 to 8/10/12/14/16
Freya
Even alongside a couple big magical ADC buffs in the last patch, Freya is still lagging slightly behind. Her damage is on the mark, however her utility and survivability are her biggest downfalls at the moment.
- General
- Increased Base Health from 567 to 610
- Banish
- Decreased Cooldown 19/18/17/16/15s to 16/15.5/15/14.5/14s
Hel
Hel hasn’t found her place yet this year: stuck between a utility-focused or damage-focused playstyle. We’re aiming to increase her utility slightly by buffing her healing, and making it so Physical gods benefit from her ultimate’s passive aspect, instead of only Magical gods.
- Inspire (Repulse)
- Increased Heal from 7/9/11/13/15 + 0.9 per level to 10/12/14/16/18 + 1 per level
- Increased Self Heal per level from 5.5 to 6
- Switch Stances
- Increased Radius from 30 to 55
- New effect: Also grants 10/15/20/25/30 Physical Power to allies
Fenrir
Fenrir has been tearing it up in Smite 2, but he is having a hard time keeping up in Smite 1. A small adjustment is all that’s necessary to help boost this good pupper’s stats.
- Brutalize
- Now deals 75% of the damage in the AoE
Cliodhna
Over the past few patches, we’ve noticed Cliodhna’s success and play rate has been trending down. With a few small buffs, we hope to counteract the trend and maintain her in a solid, average range
- Phantasmal
- Increased Buff duration from 5s to 6s
- Decreased Cooldown from 13s to 12s
- Banshee’s Wail
- Increased Scream Damage Scaling from 40% to 45%
Artio
Summer is nearly here, which means it’s time for the Bear Goddess to awake from her hibernation! With significant buffs to her Energy Surge and Life Tap healing, alongside smaller buffs to Cooldowns and Mana Costs, we hope that players can feel impactful playing Artio once again!
- Energy Surge (Maul Prey)
- Increased Heal from 40/55/70/85/100 to 40/80/120/160/200
- Decreased Cooldown from 13s to 12s
- Maul Prey (Energy Surge)
- Decreased Cooldown from 13s to 12s
- Life Tap (Heavy Charge)
- Increased Heal per hit from 6/10/14/18/22 to 10/15/20/25/30
- Increased Damage Scaling per hit from 10% to 15%
- Shifted Mana Cost from 50/55/60/65/70 to 55 at all ranks
- Heavy Charge (Life Tap)
- Increased Damage Scaling from 50% to 55%
- Shifted Mana Cost from 50/55/60/65/70 to 55 at all ranks
Sylvanus
With a few quality of life changes (see below) and a small buff to his base stats, Sylvanus is ready to flourish and grow like he never has before!
- General
- Increased Health per level from 95 to 100
- Increased base Physical Protection from 26.6 to 30
- Increased Physical Protection per level from 3.2 to 3.7
Amaterasu
With Equinox having been at the top of the meta lately, one would think Amaterasu belongs near the peak. However, she fell far below her fellow Basic Attack-focused Warriors and has not recovered after the new item’s nerfs.
- General
- Increased Basic Attack Power per level from 2 to 2.2
- Divine Presence
- Increased Heal per tick from 10/18/26/34/42 to 15/25/35/45/55
- Glorious Charge
- Decreased Mana Cost from 70/75/80/85/90 to 60 at all ranks
- Dazzling Offensive
- Decreased Cooldown from 95/90/85/80/75s to 90/85/80/75/70s
Horus
Despite many active frontliners doing quite well at the moment, Horus is certainly not among them. Adding a small increase to his general utility and granting skilled players more chances to make big plays with his ultimate is just what the doctor ordered!
- Protector’s Surge
- Increased Buff Duration from 3s to 5s
- To The Skies!
- Decreased Cooldown from 100s to 90s
Quality of Life (Gods)
Bakasura
Alongside an additional change below, Bakasura will be able to more skillfully place his ultimate and trap his foes in his disgusting, yet oh-so-helpful goop.
- Regurgitate
- Increased projectile speed by roughly 15%
Yu Huang
Ever since Yu Huang’s release, there have been many discussions around the difficulty of hitting his ultimate. We are finally able to do some subtle, but critical adjustments to the firing experience that will hopefully give players a better time using his most powerful ability.
- Dueling Dragons
- Improved fire and postfire timings for a smoother firing experience
- Increased Dragon projectile speed by roughly 15%
Kali
Kali’s unique Target mechanic has gone through several changes throughout her long tenure on the battleground, but never has it felt this clean! Due to the nature of her kit, Kali will often heavily commit to one foe, and now that she is able to adjust her target will, she will be more empowered than ever before to strike them down!
Of course, because Kali has this extra freedom, the strength of the Target effect must also go down, but we think having the extra utility will feel very, very good!
Additionally, Nimble Strike’s healing change will now allow her to gain a small heal, even if the target she’s hitting is not low. No more feeling bad about leaping into camps or starting an engagement with her jump!
- Marked For Death
- Kali is now able to re-select her target while in base
- This can be done by pressing the Basic Attack input, which will then bring up her Passive UI menu
- You are able to right-click the Passive UI menu to close it without making a selection
- You are able to right-click while in the base to disable the ability to reselect a target until you re-enter the base
- Decreased Physical Penetration from 10% to 5%
- Decreased Kill/Assist Gold Bonus from 30% to 20%
- Nimble Strike
- New effect: When Kali leaps on an enemy god, the lowest Current Health god is marked automatically.
- The healing effect of this ability has been adjusted from 15% of the target’s Missing Health to 20/40/60/80/100 + 10% of the target’s Missing Health.
Cerberus
Old dog(s) can learn new tricks! Cerberus is now let off the leash while using Stygian Torment, which means he now has more ways than ever before to fetch his enemies for his friends! Soul Expulsion should also be feeling a bit better to cast, allowing him to act slightly sooner after landing.
- Soul Expulsion
- Improved fire and postfire timings for a smoother firing experience
- Stygian Torment
- Cerberus is no longer crippled or slowed during this ability
Atlas
After adjusting other gods’ Basic Attack procs in 11.5, we are able to include Atlas now as well! It may not be the most ideal pathway to build into, but we want to allow players to try new build paths and enjoy a silly build every now and then.
- Unburden
- Atlas’ enhanced Basic Attacks now proc Basic Attack item effects for 50% of the damage and healing
Miscellaneous
The following abilities can now proc ability item effects:
With the new tech pioneered in the previous patch, we are able to allow some abilities to proc item effects that previously could not. They have been sorted in terms of their proc frequency, ability to hit in an area, and other criteria that would require us to reduce their damage and healing.
We are not intending to let every ability in the game proc item effects, but we will continue to investigate options for the future if we deem that it would be healthy and fun to include them.
- Cthulhu – Sever (100% damage and healing effectiveness)
- Chernobog – Heart of Cold (100% damage and healing effectiveness)
- Pele – Magma Rush (25% damage and healing effectiveness)
- Maman Brigitte – Party Trick (25% damage and healing effectiveness)
- Xbalanque – Branching Bolas (25% damage and healing effectiveness)
The following abilities can now be fired while targeting close to or inside of walls:
Previously, these abilities would not allow players to fire them into walls if over half of their area was inside of a wall. Some abilities are not allowed to do that for technical reasons, but the following abilities do not need the restriction any longer!
- Skadi – Permafrost
- Poseidon – Release The Kraken!
- Bakasura – Regurgitate
- Sylvanus – Basic Attacks
- Ishtar – Strike Shot
- Jing Wei – Persistent Gust
- Ah Muzen Cab – Honey
- Freya – Banish
- Ymir – Ice Wall
New skins and their voice actors
The following new skins have been added to SMITE with this latest update and feature the respective voice actors:
- Honor Roll Amaterasu – Heidi Tabing
- Lil Bites Sobek – Jacob Barrens
- Dread Stalker Khepri – Jonathan Bullock
- Ceramic Circuit Kali – Nadia Marshall
- Nano-Mancer Baron Samedi – Mike Smith
- Party Animal Danzaburou – Mike Bodie
- Goth Gourmet The Morrigan – Brett Pels
- Mighty Mutt Fenrir – Troy Allan
The SMITE 11.6 update is live across all platforms.
