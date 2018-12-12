Smite: An action MOBA you should play

Mohit Pradhan
12 Dec 2018

Dominate the battlefield with Gods

MOBAs are easily one of the most loved genres among the gaming community. We've seen titles like DOTA 2 and League of Legends dominate the gaming scene for years. But whenever someone says MOBA, all that comes to mind is an isometric view of a battle map with two opposing teams comprising 5 characters battling it all out.

Many newcomers wonder how anyone possibly enjoy this, because most of the games have a close-up and personal view. A few developers took notice of this and wanted to bring something new to the table. In 2014, Hi-rez studios brought out a new action MOBA which broke the general view of these games. Welcome to Smite, the battleground of the Gods.

Smite brings gamers a third person view of the battleground, different from many other games of this genre. What makes it more interesting is that the characters in the game are actual mythological deities from various Pantheons across the world.

Now who wouldn't like to become a God? Currently, there are 98 playable Gods in Smite from and are sorted 12 major mythologies: Celtic, Chinese, Egyptian, Greek, Hindu, Japanese, Mayan, Norse, Polynesian, Roman, Slavic and Voodoo.

You can unlock characters by in-game currency or simply buy the 'Smite God pack' with real money which unlocks all the existing and upcoming Gods.

The main game mode of Smite is called Conquest, which is a symmetrical 3 lane map divided by 2 major jungles in between. The objective is to push the lanes defended by towers and Phoenixes and destroy their home base, typical MOBA, right? But one thing different here is that the last objective is actually a tall Titan which can fend off the attackers and defend itself. So no worries, as the Titan can take care of the base.

Besides conquest, there's a 3v3 game mode called joust, a 5v5 battle arena and duel mode. The game has a ranked category for conquest, joust and duel for more experienced players. Smite also has an Esports scene where teams from Europe, North and South America and Asia compete for a huge prize pool every year.

Smite is available for PC, Xbox, PlayStation and the developers are currently working on a cross-play system between these platforms.