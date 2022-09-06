Create

Smite update 12.27 for 9.8 (September 6) patch notes: New God skins, balance updates, and more

A new Smite update is finally live, and patch 12.27 for 9.8 has introduced a significant number of balance updates to the MOBA, along with new God Skins.

While some bug fixes will also be on the cards, the biggest highlights are the changes that have made their way to Lancelot, Cupid, and Nemesis.

We all know the God of Thunder loves a good celebration, so lets wish him a happy birthday! https://t.co/8GTlaeLgnW

For a brief overview, here are all the major highlights of the latest update.

Smite update 12.27 for 9.8 patch notes

youtube-cover

1) New God Skins

  • Cryptid Death Anubis
  • Exclusive | Odyssey Event
  • Cryonic Demon Ymir
  • Exclusive | Odyssey Event
  • Xeno Thrasher Fenrir
  • Exclusive | Lifeform Chest
  • Winter’s Mark Hou Yi
  • Exclusive | Frostbite Chest

2) Bug Fixes

Items

Fae-Blessed Hoops, Manticore’s Spike, and Griffonwing Earrings

  • Fixed an issue where these items would sometimes lose their item stats in games

Localization

  • Updated CthUwU’s translation name in the Spanish client

3) Bonus Balance (Live September 6)

Items

Manticore’s Spike

  • Decreased Magical Protections from 40 to 35
  • Decreased Physical Protections from 40 to 35
  • Decreased Health from 350 to 300

Gods

Lancelot

Image via Smite

Piercing Thrust

  • Decreased Base Damage from 50 / 90 / 130 / 170 / 210 to 40 / 80 / 120 / 160 / 200

Skilled Strikes

  • Decreased Shield Damage from 50 / 80 / 110 / 140 / 170 to 40 / 70 / 100 / 130 / 160
  • Decreased Lance Damage from 70 / 110 / 150 / 190 / 230 to 60 / 100 / 140 / 180 / 220

Cupid

Image via Smite

Heart Bomb

  • Decreased Damage done to Minions from 60% to 55% on both the initial hit and explosion

Fields of Love

  • Decreased Base Damage from 220 / 300 / 380 / 460 / 540 to 200 / 280 / 360 / 440 / 520

Nemesis

youtube-cover

Slice and Dice

  • Increased Cooldown from 11s to 12s

Divine Judgement

  • Decreased Damage from 20 / 22.5 / 25 / 27.5 / 30% to 15 / 17.5 / 20 / 22.5 / 25% of current HP

Eset

youtube-cover

Dispel Magic

  • Decreased shield health from 50 / 105 / 160 / 215 / 270 to 50 / 100 / 150 / 200 / 250
  • Decreased the bonus shield amount per enemy hit from 40 / 80% to 30 / 60%

Circle of Protection

  • Decreased Max Charge Damage and Healing from 2.5 / 2.75 / 3 / 3.25 / 3.5x to 2 / 2.25 / 2.5 / 2.75 / 3x

Ah Muzen Cab

youtube-cover

Swarm

  • Decreased Base Damage from 60 / 110 / 160 / 210 / 260 to 60 / 105 / 150 / 195 / 240
  • Decreased Physical Power Scaling from 75% to 70%

Stinger

  • Decreased Physical Power Scaling from 100% to 90%

4) New Skin Voice Actors

  • Xeno Thrasher Fenrir: Kit Harrison
  • Winter’s Mark Hou Yi: Jordan Haro
  • Cryptid Death Anubis: Jacob Craner
  • Cryonic Demon Ymir: Jon Allen

Smite fans looking for a detailed description of patch 12.27 for 9.8 can look up Hi-Rez Studios’ official notes.

Edited by Danyal Arabi

