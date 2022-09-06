Smite update 12.27 for 9.8 (September 6) patch notes: New God skins, balance updates, and more

A new Smite update is finally live, and patch 12.27 for 9.8 has introduced a significant number of balance updates to the MOBA, along with new God Skins.
While some bug fixes will also be on the cards, the biggest highlights are the changes that have made their way to Lancelot, Cupid, and Nemesis.
For a brief overview, here are all the major highlights of the latest update.
Smite update 12.27 for 9.8 patch notes
1) New God Skins
- Cryptid Death Anubis
- Exclusive | Odyssey Event
- Cryonic Demon Ymir
- Exclusive | Odyssey Event
- Xeno Thrasher Fenrir
- Exclusive | Lifeform Chest
- Winter’s Mark Hou Yi
- Exclusive | Frostbite Chest
2) Bug Fixes
Items
Fae-Blessed Hoops, Manticore’s Spike, and Griffonwing Earrings
- Fixed an issue where these items would sometimes lose their item stats in games
Localization
- Updated CthUwU’s translation name in the Spanish client
3) Bonus Balance (Live September 6)
Items
Manticore’s Spike
- Decreased Magical Protections from 40 to 35
- Decreased Physical Protections from 40 to 35
- Decreased Health from 350 to 300
Gods
Lancelot
Piercing Thrust
- Decreased Base Damage from 50 / 90 / 130 / 170 / 210 to 40 / 80 / 120 / 160 / 200
Skilled Strikes
- Decreased Shield Damage from 50 / 80 / 110 / 140 / 170 to 40 / 70 / 100 / 130 / 160
- Decreased Lance Damage from 70 / 110 / 150 / 190 / 230 to 60 / 100 / 140 / 180 / 220
Cupid
Heart Bomb
- Decreased Damage done to Minions from 60% to 55% on both the initial hit and explosion
Fields of Love
- Decreased Base Damage from 220 / 300 / 380 / 460 / 540 to 200 / 280 / 360 / 440 / 520
Nemesis
Slice and Dice
- Increased Cooldown from 11s to 12s
Divine Judgement
- Decreased Damage from 20 / 22.5 / 25 / 27.5 / 30% to 15 / 17.5 / 20 / 22.5 / 25% of current HP
Eset
Dispel Magic
- Decreased shield health from 50 / 105 / 160 / 215 / 270 to 50 / 100 / 150 / 200 / 250
- Decreased the bonus shield amount per enemy hit from 40 / 80% to 30 / 60%
Circle of Protection
- Decreased Max Charge Damage and Healing from 2.5 / 2.75 / 3 / 3.25 / 3.5x to 2 / 2.25 / 2.5 / 2.75 / 3x
Ah Muzen Cab
Swarm
- Decreased Base Damage from 60 / 110 / 160 / 210 / 260 to 60 / 105 / 150 / 195 / 240
- Decreased Physical Power Scaling from 75% to 70%
Stinger
- Decreased Physical Power Scaling from 100% to 90%
4) New Skin Voice Actors
- Xeno Thrasher Fenrir: Kit Harrison
- Winter’s Mark Hou Yi: Jordan Haro
- Cryptid Death Anubis: Jacob Craner
- Cryonic Demon Ymir: Jon Allen
Smite fans looking for a detailed description of patch 12.27 for 9.8 can look up Hi-Rez Studios’ official notes.