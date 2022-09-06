Smite update 12.27 for 9.8 (September 6) patch notes: New God skins, balance updates, and more

A new Smite update is finally live, and patch 12.27 for 9.8 has introduced a significant number of balance updates to the MOBA, along with new God Skins.

While some bug fixes will also be on the cards, the biggest highlights are the changes that have made their way to Lancelot, Cupid, and Nemesis.

For a brief overview, here are all the major highlights of the latest update.

Smite update 12.27 for 9.8 patch notes

1) New God Skins

Cryptid Death Anubis

Exclusive | Odyssey Event

Cryonic Demon Ymir

Exclusive | Odyssey Event

Xeno Thrasher Fenrir

Exclusive | Lifeform Chest

Winter’s Mark Hou Yi

Exclusive | Frostbite Chest

2) Bug Fixes

Items

Fae-Blessed Hoops, Manticore’s Spike, and Griffonwing Earrings

Fixed an issue where these items would sometimes lose their item stats in games

Localization

Updated CthUwU’s translation name in the Spanish client

3) Bonus Balance (Live September 6)

Items

Manticore’s Spike

Image via Smite

Decreased Magical Protections from 40 to 35

Decreased Physical Protections from 40 to 35

Decreased Health from 350 to 300

Gods

Lancelot

Image via Smite

Piercing Thrust

Decreased Base Damage from 50 / 90 / 130 / 170 / 210 to 40 / 80 / 120 / 160 / 200

Skilled Strikes

Decreased Shield Damage from 50 / 80 / 110 / 140 / 170 to 40 / 70 / 100 / 130 / 160

Decreased Lance Damage from 70 / 110 / 150 / 190 / 230 to 60 / 100 / 140 / 180 / 220

Cupid

Image via Smite

Heart Bomb

Decreased Damage done to Minions from 60% to 55% on both the initial hit and explosion

Fields of Love

Decreased Base Damage from 220 / 300 / 380 / 460 / 540 to 200 / 280 / 360 / 440 / 520

Nemesis

Slice and Dice

Increased Cooldown from 11s to 12s

Divine Judgement

Decreased Damage from 20 / 22.5 / 25 / 27.5 / 30% to 15 / 17.5 / 20 / 22.5 / 25% of current HP

Eset

Dispel Magic

Decreased shield health from 50 / 105 / 160 / 215 / 270 to 50 / 100 / 150 / 200 / 250

Decreased the bonus shield amount per enemy hit from 40 / 80% to 30 / 60%

Circle of Protection

Decreased Max Charge Damage and Healing from 2.5 / 2.75 / 3 / 3.25 / 3.5x to 2 / 2.25 / 2.5 / 2.75 / 3x

Ah Muzen Cab

Swarm

Decreased Base Damage from 60 / 110 / 160 / 210 / 260 to 60 / 105 / 150 / 195 / 240

Decreased Physical Power Scaling from 75% to 70%

Stinger

Decreased Physical Power Scaling from 100% to 90%

4) New Skin Voice Actors

Xeno Thrasher Fenrir: Kit Harrison

Winter’s Mark Hou Yi: Jordan Haro

Cryptid Death Anubis: Jacob Craner

Cryonic Demon Ymir: Jon Allen

Smite fans looking for a detailed description of patch 12.27 for 9.8 can look up Hi-Rez Studios’ official notes.

