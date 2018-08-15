League Of Legends: Sneak Peek into Nunu rework

Kuldeep Thapa FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Feature 23 // 15 Aug 2018, 11:31 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Property of Riot games

Nunu is the part of one of the original 40 champions released back in 2009. Since then the game has come a long way. 141 new unique champions have been released since then. As the game has progressed through the years more and more complex champions have been released. These champions bring so much on the table and have certain mechanics you need to master if you want to excel in the game.

Nunu, however, had a very old and outdated kit. He didn't provide much to the team and almost was getting out jungled by any other jungle champ. His rework was much needed and Riot has acted upon it. Let's dive straight into his rework-

Nunu & Willump -

The name of the champion has also been changed and now the boy(Nunu) has a name for his Yeti. (Willump)

Passive-

His new passive is called "Call of Freljord". Attacking enemy champion, Monsters and Turrets increases the Attack speed and Movement speed of Willump and a nearby ally for a short duration. (Passive prioritizes ally with the highest attack speed ) Passive also let him cleaves through opponent for AOE damage.

Q-

Riot has decided to keep Consume as it's primary ability. The ability will heal nunu and Willump based on missing health. (Lower health will heal for more) One change that has been added is that you can use consume on the enemy champions which gives Nunu more utility in team fights, However, the ability is not an execute and is different from something like Cho'Gath R.

W-

His new W will be called "Biggest Snowball Ever". This ability seems very fun to use. Nunu starts rolling a snowball which grows bigger in size and gains more speed with time. If the Snowball hits a neutral monster or an enemy champion it deals damage and knocks them up and nearby enemy champions. If the ability is re-casted Nunu pushes the ball forward which knocks up minions in the way and enemy champions.

E-

Nunu uses "Snowball Barrage" firing three volleys of snowball onto enemy champions. These snowballs deal damage and mark the enemy champion as Snowbound. When Snowball Barrage ends Snowbound champions near Nunu are briefly rooted.

R-

Something similar to old Ultimate(Absolute Zero) Nunu and Willump channel a freezing zone around them gaining a temporary shield. Enemy champions inside the zone are slowed and take a massive damage when the channeling ends. The damage is based on the period of the channel. The channel can be canceled early and if the channeling has been started in a fog of war it won't be visible to enemy champions.

The release date of the Rework has not been revealed yet but it is expected to hit PBE servers soon followed by Live servers.