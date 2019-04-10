×
Sniper Elite V2 Remastered: Why You Should Play the Game

Rounak "FL45H666" Roy
ANALYST
Feature
8   //    10 Apr 2019, 12:04 IST

Sniper Elite V2 Remastered
Sniper Elite V2 Remastered

Elite sniper Karl Fairburne returns to the battlefield with Sniper Elite V2 Remastered - a remastered version of the award-winning stealth action video game. One bullet can rewrite the history of war and you have that bullet under your control.

In the game, you play as the elite sniper Karl Fairburne - parachuted into Berlin in the middle of the German Army.

Your goal is to make sure that the Nazi V2 rocket technology doesn't fall into the hands of the Red Army. You find and help the scientists who are keen to prevent the event and kill anyone else that stands in your way.

This is a perfect sniper game for anyone who loves to play as a sniper. Stealth is your key to success as you find yourself trapped between two of the deadliest and desperate armies. Don't just play as a sniper, think like a sniper. Master your weapons, stalk your target and take a shot that you won't miss. Fortify your position, set up the shot and wait. Patience is the key.

The X-ray feature is really damn good as you can see and feel your bullet tearing apart your enemies.

New Features of the Remaster

⚡ All DLC included -

Experience the notorious, breathtaking mission - "Assassinate the Fuhrer". Experience three new campaign levels and get your hands on the famous legendary weapons from that time.

⚡ Photo Mode -

Pause and step through the actions scenes step by step. The game will allow you to pause the game, position the camera, add filters and adjust the lighting so you can get the best photos during your campaign. The game even allows you to take pictures of your epic x-ray kill camera that will help you take unrealistic detailed pictures of your clean shot.

⚡ Remastered Visual -

The visuals are remastered in this version. Enhance level geometry, texture, and particle effect with a revamped lighting system and 4K support will take you to the battlefield in real.

⚡ New Playable Character -

You can play the campaign or multiplayer mode with 7 other characters. Choose one of them and jump into the battlefield head straight.

⚡ Multiplayer and Co-Op -

Gather your friends and experience the new 7 multiplayer modes that now allows up to 16 players online. The modes include Deathmatch, Distance King, Dogtag Harvest and Capture the flag.

Rounak "FL45H666" Roy
ANALYST
Gaming Enthusiast, E-Sports blogger, Dota2 Addict, Mountaineer. ‘’The most dangerous thing you can do in life is play it safe.’’ – Casey Neistat
