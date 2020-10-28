So you thought only Among Us had impostors? Think again!

Are you sure about the fact that there are impostors only on Among Us? Recently, a TikTok user made a nice video, which ultimately turned out to be hilarious by the time the video ended.

Sharing your number on Among Us, is that even real?

The TikTok user going by the name @balakey shared his experience about Among Us on Reddit. He met someone nice in the game called Ashley. After a little bit of casual flirting, they went on task dates. While chilling in the admin room in Among Us, they were killed by the impostor together. @balakey going by the username Homelander took it to be a sign, and after a few more games with Ashley, he asked her for her number, which Ashley very willingly provided. What happened next? Well, check it out for yourself here.

Sure enough, that didn't really end well for Homelander, but it did crack us up.

Later, Reddit reacted exactly the way it usually does.

Catfishing has always happened on dating sites, but this is definitely a first for a gaming platform. When it comes to any online platform, you need to be very careful with whom you share your details.

Among Us is a new social deduction game where you need to survive your journey to your home planet while alien impostors try to kill you, preventing you from reaching your destination. You will have to complete the tasks and eject the impostors to win the round. In contrast, the impostors will win the round if they effectively sabotage the ship or kill all the crewmates.

Among Us is a fun game to play and has recently gained a lot of traction, thanks to many streamers who've been streaming the game on their Twitch channels. The game offers a nice social interaction to everyone during the pandemic.

Among Us is currently available on Windows (Steam), Android, and iOS. While the game is free on Android and iOS, it's priced at $4.99 on Steam. If you haven't played the game yet, go ahead and try it out. You won't be disappointed!