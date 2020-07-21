Sodapoppin banned from Twitch: The gaming community reacts

In a recent wave of bans from Twitch, Sodapoppin, one of the most popular streamers on Twitch, is the latest to be banned from the platform.

It now seems like Twitch is making a statement with regards to their Community Guidelines, with numerous bans across the platform. The ban of Dr DisRespect came as a shock to the gaming community, given his stature and level of popularity on Twitch.

Sodapoppin, a popular streamer on Twitch was recently banned, the reason for which has not been explained by Twitch, as has been the case with their bans.

However, Sodapoppin has come through with a troll apology video in which he jokingly explains the reasons for his ban with relation to a VR Chat stream he did on the 17th of July.

Here's why I'm banned. I'm sorry everyone I've let you down. https://t.co/nVRAhoL9wc — Chance Morris (@Sodapoppintv) July 21, 2020

The 'StreamerBans' Twitter account was the first to break the news of the ban. Roughly about 20 minutes later, Roflgator, another prominent steamer and collaborator with Sodapoppin, was banned as well.

The gaming community reacts to Sodapoppin's Twitch ban

Many are speculating the reason behind the ban to be a recent stream from the 17th of July, in VR Chat. The stream included Roflgator as well, and the characters on screen wore rather revealing clothing. The content could be flagged under Twitch's Community Guidelines for sexual content and nudity.

Here's what the gaming community has to say regarding the ban:

Many members of the gaming community agreed to the speculation that this could just be a false DCMA claim, and Sodapoppin's ban is only temporary in nature. However, the more popular theory was the VR Chat stream.

not sure how trustworthy Ludwig's chat is but it seems it was this instead, we're all assuming anyway lol pic.twitter.com/sNvdzglS3D — Alexander (@4L3X4ND3RL30) July 21, 2020

Twitch are yet to make a statement regarding the reason for the ban, but much like in the past, they are not likely to come out and state the reason for the ban.

haha I know why I was banned and u don't :) — Chance Morris (@Sodapoppintv) July 21, 2020

However, after the 'apology' video from Sodapoppin, it can be deduced that the VR Chat stream from a few days ago might be the reason for the ban.