Solar Pearl in Genshin Impact, everything that players need to know

The world of Genshin Impact is full of weapons and mysteries, but not all weapons can be obtained easily.

In October, a month after its release, Genshin Impact became the highest-earning mobile game worldwide, surpassing the figures of Honor of Kings and even PUBG Mobile.

Most of the weapons in this game are elemental or driven by nature and weather forces. One such weapon is the solar pearl which deals high damage and has interesting lore behind it (like most other weapons in Genshin Impact).

Solar Pearl in Genshin Impact: Vital Stats and General Information

Image Credits: miHoYo

The Solar pearl is a catalyst weapon that is described in the game as “a dull, golden pearl made of an unknown substance that harbors the light of the sun and the moon, and pulses with a warm strength.” As a catalyst, it increases the Elemental Skill and Elemental Burst damage by 20% for 6s for normal attack hits. Similarly, for Elemental burst hits, it increases Normal Attack damage by 20% for 6s.

Weapon Type: Catalyst

Rarity: 4 star

Base Damage: 42

Advertisement

Bonus Effect: Critical Rate + 6%

Wielders: Lisa, Mona, Klee, Barbara, Sucrose, Ningguang

How to Obtain Solar Pearl in Genshin Impact

Most weapons in Genshin Impact are obtained as drops or part of the loot, while some rare weapons can be obtained from Wishes or Gacha Pulls. The Solar Pearl, however, can only be obtained as a Battle Pass reward.

Image Credits: miHoYo

Ascension of Solar Pearl

There can be six levels of ascension for this weapon in Genshin Impact. The level begins at 20 and the weapon power can be maxed at 90. Each level of ascension requires a specific number of materials that can be collected during gameplay.

The weapon enhancement materials include Luminous Sands from Guyun, Hunter’s sacrificial Knife. Whopperflower Nectar, Shimmering Nectar, and more. Ascension of the solar pearl can also be attained by spending Mora, the game’s main currency. For instance, the first ascension can be made by spending 5,000 Mora or the fourth for 30,000 Mora.

Other catalyst weapons in Genshin Impact with the same base ATK and rarity as the solar pearl are Prototype Malice, Mappa Mare, Blackcliff Amulet. For those who love fantasy RPGs, Genshin Impact should be a treat since this self-guided exploration game has a lot of intrinsic (open world, role play) as well as extrinsic features (rewards, battle passes, etc) to satisfy their gaming needs.