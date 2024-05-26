Solo Leveling Arise: How to get more Runes

With the help of Runes, you will be able to make Sung Jinwoo more powerful in Solo Leveling Arise. This is one of the best ways of enhancing his skills in the game as well as making his abilities more potent. However, obtaining a good amount of Runes is easier said than done, as there is no straightforward way of going about obtaining them.

This Solo Leveling Arise guide will go over the best ways of getting your hands on Runes in the game.

Best ways to get Rune Fragments in Solo Leveling Arise

Getting Rune Fragments (Image via Netmarble)

Getting more Runes in Solo Leveling Arise will require you to craft them from Rune Fragments. However, this is not something you will have access to when the game starts.

To make the most of Rune crafting, find out about the best ways to get Rune Fragments, which are elaborated as follows:

Finish the main story quest on Hard difficulty. This will offer you a good number of Rune Fragments as a reward.

Another great way of gaining more Rune Fragments is to clear the Red Gates. While normal quests and missions will help you get a good amount of them, completing Reg Gates specifically will give a higher yield.

Exchange Commemorative coins for Rune Fragments. All you need to do is head over to the Celebration Coin exchange option in the Exchange Shop and use Commemorative Coins and Platinum Commemorative Coins or a ton of Rune Fragments.

The final great way of getting more Rune Fragments is participating in time-limited events. These have several valuable rewards like XP and Rune Fragments, so make sure you participate in them every time they are available.

How to craft Runes in Solo Leveling Arise

You won't get to choose the skill you get (Image via Netmarble)

Once you have a lot of Rune Fragments, you can craft Runes by making your way to the Fusion menu spend 100 fragments to get one Rune.

However, keep in mind that the upgrade Rune you obtain is random, you will not be able to select the Rune you want. Additionally, the game has a soft pity system where your chances of getting an Epic or Legendary Skill Rune will increase the more you fail to get high-tier runes.

