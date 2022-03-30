"Don't buy into this corporate BS": Some fans are unhappy with PS Plus' limitations

Sony has made a major announcement as the PS Plus has been rebranded and reshaped radically. It now appears that the rumored project Spartacus is none other than one of the existing services already on the market.

There were already rumors that Spartacus would combine Sony's two services. That has come to fruition, with PS Now likely to be merged with the alternate service. While there's a massive roster of games available to players, not everyone is happy.

First details: All-new PlayStation Plus launches in June with three flexible membership options.First details: play.st/3qFh1CT All-new PlayStation Plus launches in June with three flexible membership options.First details: play.st/3qFh1CT https://t.co/jAU9Do3CfE

The major problem seems to be how the three tiers of the revamped PS Plus are structured. Users will be able to get a much more extensive catalog of games when they pay a bit more and get the 'extra tier.'

In addition, they will be able to enjoy nearly 400 older-generation games on cloud stream. This can be availed with the help of the 'Premium tier.' The three tiers are priced differentially, and it appears that there are certain angles that many PlayStation fans aren't happy with.

Many PlayStation fans are unhappy with the PS Plus revamp

It's no wonder that the PS Plus revamp has been done to compete with the Xbox Game Pass. While the two services seem similar, the price point isn't the only differentiator.

Sony's service won't include day-one first-party exclusives, which seems to be a bone of contention for at least one fan.

That justifies the higher price of Game Pass, does it not? @Chris_Dring Microsoft includes new games day of release. Sony won't.That justifies the higher price of Game Pass, does it not? @Chris_Dring Microsoft includes new games day of release. Sony won't. That justifies the higher price of Game Pass, does it not?

It appears that the older-generation games being available on cloud streaming makes fans feel that the new service is just PS Now jammed into another one.

First details: All-new PlayStation Plus launches in June with three flexible membership options.First details: play.st/3qFh1CT All-new PlayStation Plus launches in June with three flexible membership options.First details: play.st/3qFh1CT https://t.co/jAU9Do3CfE Finally read the post. While the mid-tier is probably the best value, we still need to know more about each. Streaming PS3 games is a bummer though. It really does just feel like PS Now crammed into PS Plus. Is the PS Collection staying? That is one of the best things on PS+ twitter.com/PlayStation/st… Finally read the post. While the mid-tier is probably the best value, we still need to know more about each. Streaming PS3 games is a bummer though. It really does just feel like PS Now crammed into PS Plus. Is the PS Collection staying? That is one of the best things on PS+ twitter.com/PlayStation/st…

A significant difference between Sony's rebranded service and the Xbox Game Pass is the availability of Day One first-party exclusives on the latter.

PlayStation boss Jim Ryan has informed that this is being done to ensure the quality of the exclusives. However, fans are less than convinced and think this is just a corporate play.

Josh Madigan @climbeer07 @mrpyo1 @NextGenPlayer I really don't understand this take at all, game pass games dont suffer, putting them in day one won't make you love a game less. Dont buy in to this corporate BS. This is anti consumer and pro profit margins. Make no mistake, Sony has proven bottom line wins, everything. @mrpyo1 @NextGenPlayer I really don't understand this take at all, game pass games dont suffer, putting them in day one won't make you love a game less. Dont buy in to this corporate BS. This is anti consumer and pro profit margins. Make no mistake, Sony has proven bottom line wins, everything.

The new PS Plus costs more than the Xbox Game Pass every month, and the older titles being available only on streaming seems to have left some unconvinced.

🐉HazzadorGamin,Dragon Of Dojima🐉 @HazzadorGamin @PlayStation The pricing on PS Plus Premium is higher than Xbox Game Pass on a montly basis, but cheaper on an annual basis and PS3 games still streaming...it's pass for me. @PlayStation The pricing on PS Plus Premium is higher than Xbox Game Pass on a montly basis, but cheaper on an annual basis and PS3 games still streaming...it's pass for me.

One fan stated that the new decision limits the service for anyone who doesn't own a PlayStation console. With this change, PS Now won't be available as a standalone service.

They should’ve just added a cheaper PS Now tier. I’m not paying $120/year just to stream. PlayStation @PlayStation



First details: All-new PlayStation Plus launches in June with three flexible membership options.First details: play.st/3qFh1CT All-new PlayStation Plus launches in June with three flexible membership options.First details: play.st/3qFh1CT https://t.co/jAU9Do3CfE By removing individual PlayStation Now subscriptions, this screws over everyone who either doesn’t want or can’t take advantage of PS Plus, especially people who only used PS Now on PC.They should’ve just added a cheaper PS Now tier. I’m not paying $120/year just to stream. twitter.com/playstation/st… By removing individual PlayStation Now subscriptions, this screws over everyone who either doesn’t want or can’t take advantage of PS Plus, especially people who only used PS Now on PC.They should’ve just added a cheaper PS Now tier. I’m not paying $120/year just to stream. twitter.com/playstation/st…

Many had believed that Sony might have been working on backward compatibility. With the new announcement, it's out of the question, and not everyone is happy with it.

lmao "stream PS3 games with the highest tier of PS Plus"lmao

With the new decision, some fans are in jeopardy over what the future holds for them and the older games.

Ursa Marida 🔭🐻 _( :3 _/ L )_ @UrsaMarida really curious about the games older games that will be potentially offered via the new PS Plus options... i still have a number of psx games, but no hardware and even if i did, no idea how i would stream them outside of emulation??? really curious about the games older games that will be potentially offered via the new PS Plus options... i still have a number of psx games, but no hardware and even if i did, no idea how i would stream them outside of emulation???

While players are happy with the restructuring, the older titles being available on stream has left some unhappy.

Bret Wajda @Bwajda252 The new PS Plus tiers make for a great service as a whole, but only being able to stream PS3 games is kinda pathetic. Not a fan of BC being locked behind the subscription service like Nintendo is doing. Ultimately though it's more options for consumers so it's a win in my book. The new PS Plus tiers make for a great service as a whole, but only being able to stream PS3 games is kinda pathetic. Not a fan of BC being locked behind the subscription service like Nintendo is doing. Ultimately though it's more options for consumers so it's a win in my book.

The new PS Plus will reportedly be launched in June 2022. How successful it is and whether it can compete with the Xbox Game Pass remain to be seen.

However, the costlier monthly price, lack of day-one exclusives, and streamable nature of older games have left certain fans unhappy.

