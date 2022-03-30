"Don't buy into this corporate BS": Some fans are unhappy with PS Plus' limitations

Sony has made a major announcement as the PS Plus has been rebranded and reshaped radically. It now appears that the rumored project Spartacus is none other than one of the existing services already on the market.
There were already rumors that Spartacus would combine Sony's two services. That has come to fruition, with PS Now likely to be merged with the alternate service. While there's a massive roster of games available to players, not everyone is happy.
The major problem seems to be how the three tiers of the revamped PS Plus are structured. Users will be able to get a much more extensive catalog of games when they pay a bit more and get the 'extra tier.'
In addition, they will be able to enjoy nearly 400 older-generation games on cloud stream. This can be availed with the help of the 'Premium tier.' The three tiers are priced differentially, and it appears that there are certain angles that many PlayStation fans aren't happy with.
Many PlayStation fans are unhappy with the PS Plus revamp
It's no wonder that the PS Plus revamp has been done to compete with the Xbox Game Pass. While the two services seem similar, the price point isn't the only differentiator.
Sony's service won't include day-one first-party exclusives, which seems to be a bone of contention for at least one fan.
It appears that the older-generation games being available on cloud streaming makes fans feel that the new service is just PS Now jammed into another one.
A significant difference between Sony's rebranded service and the Xbox Game Pass is the availability of Day One first-party exclusives on the latter.
PlayStation boss Jim Ryan has informed that this is being done to ensure the quality of the exclusives. However, fans are less than convinced and think this is just a corporate play.
The new PS Plus costs more than the Xbox Game Pass every month, and the older titles being available only on streaming seems to have left some unconvinced.
One fan stated that the new decision limits the service for anyone who doesn't own a PlayStation console. With this change, PS Now won't be available as a standalone service.
Many had believed that Sony might have been working on backward compatibility. With the new announcement, it's out of the question, and not everyone is happy with it.
With the new decision, some fans are in jeopardy over what the future holds for them and the older games.
While players are happy with the restructuring, the older titles being available on stream has left some unhappy.
The new PS Plus will reportedly be launched in June 2022. How successful it is and whether it can compete with the Xbox Game Pass remain to be seen.
However, the costlier monthly price, lack of day-one exclusives, and streamable nature of older games have left certain fans unhappy.