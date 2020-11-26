The PS5 launch has dominated headlines in the gaming industry and is quickly becoming one of the most talked-about console launches of all time. The console was going to be in high demand from the outset, given the kind of success the PS4 saw over its nearly seven-year run.

The PS5 boasts of some pretty impressive technology such as the potentially revolutionary Dualsense, which is a giant leap in terms of immersion. However, as excited as fans are regarding all the new tech and games, many aren't likely to get a PS5 so close to launch.

The launch didn't get off to a great start, with an unbelievably chaotic pre-order situation that saw retailers jump the gun, leading to shortages all around. Moreover, after the launch, resellers and bots flooded online retail stores and essentially robbed the market of the console, which is now being re-sold at exorbitant prices.

Sony assures more PS5 stock with retailers by the end of the year

We want to thank gamers everywhere for making the PS5 launch our biggest console launch ever. Demand for PS5 is unprecedented, so we wanted to confirm that more PS5 inventory will be coming to retailers before the end of the year - please stay in touch with your local retailers. — PlayStation (@PlayStation) November 25, 2020

In response to the apparent shortage of PS5 stock, Sony have released a statement assuring fans that retailers will receive more stock towards the end of the year.

This is a slight relief to fans who are looking to get their hands on a brand-new next-gen console.

However, the bigger issue here seems to be the widespread presence of bots in these online retail spaces.

There are several screenshots of bots being able to secure hundreds and even thousands of PS5 consoles. Read more about how resellers and bots are ruining the PS5 launch globally here.

While some players have been able to successfully buy a console as they are made available, the majority of users haven't been able to do so. Stock supposedly evaporates into thin air as soon as it is made available in online stores, causing much frustration amongst the core PS5 fanbase.

The restrictions brought on due to the pandemic have forced Sony's hand at restricting sales to online retailers only, giving way for scalpers to use bots and get their hands on hundreds of consoles right at launch.

This kind of frenzy around launches is more prominently seen in street apparel "drops" or launches of limited edition products or collaborations. It now seems to have crossed over to the games industry, which is a sad day for all.