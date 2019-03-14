Sony in "advanced talks" to by Take-Two Interactive?

Pratyay FOLLOW ANALYST News 13 // 14 Mar 2019, 20:10 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Rumors suggest that Sony are in talks to by Take-Two Interactive

Rumors that surfaced yesterday stated that Sony are in "advanced talks" to take over Take Two interactive in a deal that would be mostly cash. However, we don't yet know how valid these rumors are. One thing is for sure, if the rumored deal goes through, it could change the landscape of the gaming industry.

In case you didn't know, Take Two Interactive own a bunch of studios around the world including Rockstar Games, 2K Games, and 2K sports. If Sony does actually purchase Take-Two Interactive they would hold the rights to some of the most legendary franchises gaming has ever seen like Grand Theft Auto, Red Dead Redemption. Max Payne, Bioshock, Civilization, Bully as well as others like Mafia and X-COM.

It's hard to see Sony making all of these franchises Playstation exclusives but some definitely could. If the deal goes through, Sony may have already won the next generation of consoles already, before they have even been announced. After rumors of the Sony takeover broke, Take-Two Interactive's stock price rose 4.7%.

This deal seems unlikely for a number of reasons. The original reports stated that it is supposed to be a mostly cash deal which is something we can't see Sony being able to afford unless they find someone to buy Sony Pictures.

Marketwatch, the people behind the original report, quoted Joel Kulina of Wedbush Securities in their report. However, when Business Insider reached out to him to make a comment, he said the following:

"I did not write anything. This is purely unconfirmed market speculation that is making the rounds. I am not the source of this story in any regard."

What do you think about the rumors of Sony buying Take-Two interactive? Sound off in the comments below.