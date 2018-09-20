Sony is Releasing a PS Classic Soon

Rounak Roy FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR News 20 // 20 Sep 2018, 17:04 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Sony is now ready to create a path that leads to the nostalgia (Credits: Sony)

This was going to happen. We all saw it coming for a long time. After the success, Nintendo got with their NES classic and SNES classic console it was only about time when Sony follows the footstep. Sony is now ready to create a path that leads to the nostalgia.

They recently revealed their plans for a Play station classic in a blog post. It will hit the stores on December 3, 2018, for $100. Almost 25 years since the original release in Japan.

The blog post says,

“Almost 25 years ago, the original PlayStation was introduced to the world. Developed by Sony Computer Entertainment, it was the first home console in video game history to ship 100 million units worldwide, offering consumers a chance to play games with real-time 3D rendered graphics in their homes.

Today, we are excited to announce that we are bringing back the original PlayStation experience in a new miniaturized version – PlayStation Classic! The console will come pre-loaded with 20 classic titles, including fan-favorites such as Final Fantasy VII, Jumping Flash, Ridge Racer Type 4, Tekken 3, and Wild Arms.”

Feature and Games

Just like Nintendo’s mini consoles the PS classic is smaller than the original console. It’s almost half the size of the original one and can be held by one hand easily and barely wider than the controller. The console includes two original sized gamepads.

The system connects to the TV through an HDMI and powered by a micro USB cable. The system originally does not come with AC adapter but you need one if your TV does not have USB ports.

The disc tray is decorative and not a working part. The Console will come with 20 preloaded games. Sony says they will be favorite and may vary depending on the region. It will include games like Final Fantasy VII, Tekken 3, Wild Arms, Ridge Racer Type 4.

According to Sony’s blog, it seems like players will not be able to download any game online. It will come with the preloaded games and you can save your progress or reset everything using the given buttons.

The memory card slots are also decorative. These 20 games and their progress will be saved in a virtual memory card. The open button will switch games.