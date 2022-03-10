Sony PlayStation's appeal for removing sexual discrimination lawsuit gets dismissed as more accusations are levied

Sony PlayStation has found itself in the dreaded list of gaming corporations involved in sexism and harassment cases in recent times. The revelation came from a set of court documents filed earlier this week. The number of complainants is significant and includes both former and current employees.

Sony PlayStation's name now gets added to big-time names with ongoing cases against them. Activision Blizzard is arguably the most prominent name that comes to mind over accusations of sexual misconduct in the workplace.

The lawsuit against Sony PlayStation seems to have begun in November 2021. Former IT security analyst Emma Majo has reportedly filed the case and has accused the company of discrimination against women over her reported wrongful termination. Since then, there have been more names that have spoken up on the issue.

The case against Sony PlayStation over the mistreatment of employees intensifies

Since Emma filed the case, Sony has tried to get it dismissed based on a lack of evidence. Emma tried to solidify her claims and brought in new accounts last week. She did it to turn her complaint into a 'class-action' lawsuit.

Stephen Totilo @stephentotilo Former IT analyst Emma Majo is pressing to make the suit a class action on behalf of women who have worked for PlayStation. Sony argues it creates a conflict of interest, given that some women from PlayStation were managers, including some Majo accuses of discrimination Former IT analyst Emma Majo is pressing to make the suit a class action on behalf of women who have worked for PlayStation. Sony argues it creates a conflict of interest, given that some women from PlayStation were managers, including some Majo accuses of discrimination

As per a report by AXIOS, some female employees have reported poor practices across different offices in the United States. The misconduct reportedly ranges from sexism and demeaning comments to discrimination based on the gender of the employee.

Former program manager Kara Johnson has also had her say on the affair. She believes that Sony is not suited to handle the case, and they're not equipped well enough to control such acts.

"Sony is not equipped to appropriately handle toxic environments."

Kara further stated that she knew ten women who had left her Rancho Bernardo, California office for the same reason. Before her departure, she had shared her attempts to notify superiors about gender bias and misconduct with other female employees.

Sony PlayStation has become tangled in this complex situation with its United States offices. It's reported that the next hearing will happen in a month at the earliest.

flappybirdgaming32 @dreamisntfunny @stephentotilo @Nibellion Is this new state of play just an excuse for Sony to cover up this lawsuit? @stephentotilo @Nibellion Is this new state of play just an excuse for Sony to cover up this lawsuit?

If the claims by Ms. Majo and Ms. Johnson, among others, turn out to be true, Sony could find itself in legal trouble.

Edited by Danyal Arabi