Sony PS5 in India: Expected release date and price

We're finally at the tail-end of perhaps one of the best console cycles in years, with Sony having managed to create one of the comprehensive game libraries with the PS4. The console was expected to do well right out of the gate, and it has been able to go from strength to strength with each passing year.

The PS4 was home to some of the biggest, most critically-acclaimed titles of the past decade. Sony PS4 had established itself as the go-to console for players looking to play narrative-driven single-player games.

The PS5, now, is moving forward, full-steam, and Indian fans have finally been made aware of the price of the console. Since the price of tech in India has a lot of sway in the decision-making of the consumer, PS5's price was subject to major speculation.

PS5: Expected release date of the console in India

We are pleased to announce the PS5 prices in India! pic.twitter.com/G8kP3gysh7 — PlayStation India (@PlayStationIN) October 17, 2020

In a bizarre turn of events, the launch of the PS5 in India hit an extremely odd roadblock in the form of a trademark dispute. Apparently, a man in Delhi had trademarked "PS5" in October of last year, leading to Sony unable to bring PS5 to the country successfully.

Sony has been locked in a legal tussle with the party from Delhi, but it seems like the company has been able to make some headway. Before Sony went ahead and revealed the prices of the PS5 as well as the Digital Edition, eagle-eyed fans spotted a release date on Sony India's website.

Fans must take any information with a grain of salt regarding the release date since there has been no official word from Sony. However, the release date for the console is supposedly November 19. A week post the launch of the PS5 in Europe and other regions.

It is yet to be seen how accurate the information is, but players can expect the PS5 to drop somewhere around November. Fans can expect pre-orders to also open up sometime soon, and one can only hope it isn't as chaotic as it has been everywhere else.