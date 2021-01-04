The launch of a next-gen console is always a highly anticipated event in the gaming community, and the PS5 has had a lot of fanfare leading up to its launch in India.

The Indian gaming community has been waiting with bated breath for Sony to release an official release date regarding the launch of the PS5. Most of the other regions in the world had received the console already.

Sony faced major issues regarding the launch of the PS5, mostly due to the "PS5" trademark being in dispute within the country. The trademark was considered to be the major reason for the delay in the launch but that has yet to be confirmed.

Finally, though, Sony has now quelled those fears. The PS5 has now received an official launch date as well as a date for pre-orders.

Sony PS5 in India: Launch date, pre-order date, price, and more

Stocks will be available with select retailers in the country, namely:

Amazon

Vijay Sales

Games The Shop

Flipkart

Croma

Reliance Digital

Shop at Sony Center.

The date for when the pre-orders will become available is January 12th, 2021 at 12 PM. The PS5 launch date is currently the February 2nd, 2021.

Advertisement

Ideally, the pre-order situation will work out better than it did for the rest of the world with scalper groups essentially ruining the launch with bots. A certain UK retailer claimed to have acquired as many 3,500 units upon launch. Eager fans are hoping that a similar situation does not transpire in India.

Price of the standard PS5: ₹49,990

Price of the Digital Edition: ₹39,990

The Digital Edition costs roughly ₹10,000 less than its standard counterpart because of the absence of an optical drive in the console. In terms of performance and hardware specs, the two consoles are virtually identical. The only distinguishing factor is that Digital Edition will not be able to play discs.

The launch lineup of PS5 games include:

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Demon's Souls

Astro's Playroom

Assassin's Creed Valhalla, and more.

At the same time, players can also run their PS4 titles through backward compatibility. The PS Plus collection will also bring some of the best PS4 titles to the PS5 like God of War.