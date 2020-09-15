The 'Showcase event' for the PS5, Sony's next-generation console expected to launch in late 2020, was recently announced. The PlayStation 5 should release in the same window as Microsoft's new Xbox Series X, which makes for a rather exciting holiday period for gamers.

Sony has already announced a plethora of gaming titles that will work on the PS5. The lack of quality games was the one issue that gamers had with some previous generation consoles from the tech giants. Sony is now expected to reveal the price and exact release date of the PS5 via this 'Showcase event', announced a few days back.

As you can see, the declaration featured a short teaser and confirmed the exact time of the event, i.e., 1 PM Pacific Time on 16th September/1:30 AM IST on 17th September.

Sony PS5: Showcase time, where to watch, pricing, and other details

As already mentioned, the Showcase should begin at around 1 PM Pacific time on 16th September, i.e., Wednesday. The event will be streamed live on the official Sony website. It has also been confirmed that the Showcase will be streamed live on both YouTube and Twitch.

This is expected to be the last event related to the PS5, as per Sony. It is expected to be around 40 minutes long, and will feature various updates on the plethora of gaming titles that are coming with the new console upon launch.

Techradar has speculated that the PS5 will have a price of around $500 (₹36,805). However, there hasn't been any official confirmation from Sony about the price. As the Showcase event is the final PS5-related event before its launch, both the cost and final updates on available games should be revealed then.

In addition to the vast improvements in gameplay and video quality, the PS5 is vastly more powerful and faster than the PS4, owing to superior CPUs and GPUs and the 825 GB SSD hard drive.

You can watch the PS5's 'Future of Gaming - Closing Sizzle' trailer below: