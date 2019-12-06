Sony's final State of Play this year airs December 10

Shreyansh Katsura FOLLOW ANALYST News 06 Dec 2019, 21:47 IST SHARE

State of Play

It seems that we are getting one last State of Play event from Sony before waving goodbye to this incredible year of gaming.

Announced on the PlayStation Blog, Sid Shuman - Senior Director, SIE Content Communications stated that Sony has planned one last State of Play event which will last for about 20 minutes, and will constitute of new announcements, release date reveals, updates on the PlayStation World Wide Studios and much more.

We’ve got around 20 minutes of new game reveals, release date announcements, new gameplay footage, PlayStation Worldwide Studios updates, and more. And it probably bears repeating: Don’t expect any updates related to our next-gen plans in this episode.

This State of Play event is scheduled for December 10, 6:00 am PT.

Sony hasn't confirmed what titles they are going to show at this State of Play, however the rumors swirling around indicates that Resident Evil 3 Remake may be announced.

In case you didn't know, Resident Evil 3 Remake cover art was leaked a couple of days before, which many speculated was going to be announced at this year's The Game Awards. However, Geoff Keighley (Creator and Producer) of The Game Awards has since then confirmed that nothing from the planned show has been leaked yet.

Aside Resident Evil 3 Remake, we may finally get an update on Sucker Punch's Ghost of Tsushima which has been in dark for over 18 months now.

Ghost of Tsushima is an open world action adventure game from the Infamous studio, and is going to be the final big PS4 exclusive title before Sony focuses its attention on PS5.

What announcements are you expecting at this State of Play? Tell us in the comments down below. Also for more Video Game News,stick to Sportskeeda.