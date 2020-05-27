The Last of Us Part 2

Sony recently held a state of play event in which they revealed actual gameplay footage of Ghost of Tsushima. State of Play is a well-received short live stream event. Sony's knows how to appease their community. Upcoming state of play will take place today i.e Wednesday at 1 pm Pacific time for the western audience. The next episode has been dedicated to Last of Us part 2.

State of Play’s next episode is dedicated to The Last of Us Part II: https://t.co/tb7W3Mq4OS



Tune in Wednesday at 1pm Pacific time for a deep dive and a new gameplay sequence pic.twitter.com/U9MeRec54e — PlayStation (@PlayStation) May 25, 2020

Meanwhile, in India, everyone can watch the event on Thursday at 1:30 AM IST. The live-stream event will be similar to the Ghost of Tsushima state of play event. A new gameplay sequence will be revealed. Furthermore, there's a high chance of other features of the game being showcased.

The event is mainly held to serve a marketing purpose. To showcase the beauty of the game and attract more players. The state of the game on social media is not that well. So, such an event was much expected from Sony's end.

State of Play’s next episode is dedicated to The Last of Us Part II: https://t.co/R3817PJxAm

Tune in Thursday at 1:30 AM IST for a deep dive and a new gameplay sequence.#PS4 #TheLastofUs2 pic.twitter.com/N8c7TdVtf3 — PlayStation India (@PlayStationIN) May 26, 2020

Last of Us Part 2 controversy

The Last of Us Part 2 became a victim of a controversy a while ago. The major story details of the games were revealed by someone who claimed to be an employee at Naughty Dogs. However, the claim was nullified by Naughty Dogs officials. According to them, the leak was made by an outsider.

Since the spoiler leak, the fans have been toxic towards the game. Whether it is the work of a small community who are trying to defame the game or just everyone not happy with the story. We suggest everyone play the game first and then judge themselves about the game or its story.

The Last of Us Part 2 previews are positive till now. Many of the journalists and game studios have already received the game. Cory Barlog (God of War 2018), Greg Miller and countless others are enjoying the game. The Last of Us Part 2 will release on June 19, 2020. Make sure to grab a copy of your own and share the experience with us in the comments down below.