Sony's Upcoming State of Play Focuses On The Last of Us Part 2, Event Date and Time Revealed
- The Last of Us Part 2 new gameplay sequence live-stream time and date is out.
- The western audience can watch on Wednesday at 1 PM pacific time.
Sony recently held a state of play event in which they revealed actual gameplay footage of Ghost of Tsushima. State of Play is a well-received short live stream event. Sony's knows how to appease their community. Upcoming state of play will take place today i.e Wednesday at 1 pm Pacific time for the western audience. The next episode has been dedicated to Last of Us part 2.
Meanwhile, in India, everyone can watch the event on Thursday at 1:30 AM IST. The live-stream event will be similar to the Ghost of Tsushima state of play event. A new gameplay sequence will be revealed. Furthermore, there's a high chance of other features of the game being showcased.
The event is mainly held to serve a marketing purpose. To showcase the beauty of the game and attract more players. The state of the game on social media is not that well. So, such an event was much expected from Sony's end.
Last of Us Part 2 controversy
The Last of Us Part 2 became a victim of a controversy a while ago. The major story details of the games were revealed by someone who claimed to be an employee at Naughty Dogs. However, the claim was nullified by Naughty Dogs officials. According to them, the leak was made by an outsider.
Since the spoiler leak, the fans have been toxic towards the game. Whether it is the work of a small community who are trying to defame the game or just everyone not happy with the story. We suggest everyone play the game first and then judge themselves about the game or its story.
The Last of Us Part 2 previews are positive till now. Many of the journalists and game studios have already received the game. Cory Barlog (God of War 2018), Greg Miller and countless others are enjoying the game. The Last of Us Part 2 will release on June 19, 2020. Make sure to grab a copy of your own and share the experience with us in the comments down below.