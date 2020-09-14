Sooneeta’s Free Fire ID number, stats, K/D ratio and more

Sooneeta is a prominent Free Fire content creator from Nepal. She started creating videos of her Free Fire gameplay in September 2018.

Sooneeta has garnered more than 2.49 million subscribers on her YouTube channel. In this article, we discuss her Free Fire ID number, stats, K/D ratio, and more.

Sooneeta’s Free Fire ID number

Sooneeta’s Free Fire ID is 131311296, and her present IGN is TL-SOONEETA. She is also the leader of the guild Team-Lava.

Sooneeta’s Free Fire stats

Lifetime Stats

Lifetime Stats

Sooneeta has played a total of 16111 squad games and triumphed in 3782 of them, which equates to a win percentage of 23.74%. She has also notched up 35559 kills with a decent K/D ratio of 2.88.

Advertisement

When it comes to the duo mode, the famous YouTuber has played 1827 games, winning 284 of them by securing 3270 kills.

Sooneeta has also played 852 solo games and emerged victorious in 61 of them.

Ranked Stats

Ranked Stats

In the ongoing season, Sooneeta is placed in the Heroic tier. She has played a total of 381 squad games and won in 77 of them, having a win percentage of 20.20%.

She has killed 1152 enemies with an excellent K/D ratio of 3.79, inflicting an average damage per match of 1342. Sooneeta has also played three duos and two solo games.

Clash Squad Ranked

Clash Squad Ranked

In this mode, Sooneeta is placed in the Heroic tier and has played 130 games. She has also maintained a KDA of 2.21.

(Stats used in the article have been collected at the time of writing it. The numbers might change as the season progresses.)

Her YouTube channel

The first video on her channel dates back to September 2018. Since then, she has been uploading content around Free Fire, which is widely appreciated by the audience. She has uploaded a total of 785 videos and garnered more than 140 million views combined.

Her social media accounts

She is active on Instagram and Facebook.

Instagram: Click here

Facebook: Click here

She also has a twitter handle.