Soul Calibur VI News - NieR: Automata's 2B joins the roster

Greg Bush FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR News 17 // 17 Dec 2018, 03:53 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

2B joins the rebooted series on December 18th

Soul Calibur VI, the latest installment in Bandai Namco's legendary fighting game series, is known for bringing in some unique guest characters.

Back in Soul Calibur II, players received one of three different characters depending on what console they chose: Link (Gamecube), Spawn (Xbox) and Heihachi (PlayStation 2). The series has continued this practice since, offering players some interesting choices to choose from.

Soul Calibur IV brought Star Wars characters into the universe, giving players the options of Yoda, Darth Vader and "Starkiller" Galen Marek. Ezio Auditore from Assassin's Creed II joined the fray in Soul Calibur V, and Soul Calibur VI brought the legendary Witcher himself, Geralt of Rivia.

Adding in games like Legends and Broken Destiny that brought in Lloyd Irving from Tales of Symphonia and Kratos from God of War, along with those you could create via "Create-A-Soul," the series has always tried to bring in characters that would attract players not already fans of the series.

The latest pick for Bandai Namco is the protagonist of NieR: Automata, 2B.

Stand ready for battle: @NieRGame’s 2B will bring her blades to the stage of history on December 18th! Get your copy of @SOULCALIBUR VI: https://t.co/MRVo8jf5nX pic.twitter.com/5y4FZ4BwFy — BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Europe (@BandaiNamcoEU) December 13, 2018

2B had been announced months ago, but Soul Calibur fans were surprised to see her make her way to the game so soon. Bandai Namco EU revealed the news on December 13th via their Twitter page.

Players will be able to pick up 2B, her stage, music and alternate costume on December 18th.

2B was the second character included in Soul Calibur VI's season pass, joining Tira. Bandai Namco revealed that the season pass would include four characters, featuring music and whatever else may come with them, and two customization sets.

Will you be playing 2B on December 18th? Who would you like to see featured in Soul Calibur VI's season pass? Let us know in the comments below, and be sure to stick to Sportskeeda for all of your gaming news!

