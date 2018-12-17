×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Soul Calibur VI News - NieR: Automata's 2B joins the roster

Greg Bush
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
News
17   //    17 Dec 2018, 03:53 IST

2B joins the rebooted series on December 18th
2B joins the rebooted series on December 18th

Soul Calibur VI, the latest installment in Bandai Namco's legendary fighting game series, is known for bringing in some unique guest characters.

Back in Soul Calibur II, players received one of three different characters depending on what console they chose: Link (Gamecube), Spawn (Xbox) and Heihachi (PlayStation 2). The series has continued this practice since, offering players some interesting choices to choose from.

Soul Calibur IV brought Star Wars characters into the universe, giving players the options of Yoda, Darth Vader and "Starkiller" Galen Marek. Ezio Auditore from Assassin's Creed II joined the fray in Soul Calibur V, and Soul Calibur VI brought the legendary Witcher himself, Geralt of Rivia.

Adding in games like Legends and Broken Destiny that brought in Lloyd Irving from Tales of Symphonia and Kratos from God of War, along with those you could create via "Create-A-Soul," the series has always tried to bring in characters that would attract players not already fans of the series.

The latest pick for Bandai Namco is the protagonist of NieR: Automata, 2B.

2B had been announced months ago, but Soul Calibur fans were surprised to see her make her way to the game so soon. Bandai Namco EU revealed the news on December 13th via their Twitter page.

Players will be able to pick up 2B, her stage, music and alternate costume on December 18th.

2B was the second character included in Soul Calibur VI's season pass, joining Tira. Bandai Namco revealed that the season pass would include four characters, featuring music and whatever else may come with them, and two customization sets.

Will you be playing 2B on December 18th? Who would you like to see featured in Soul Calibur VI's season pass? Let us know in the comments below, and be sure to stick to Sportskeeda for all of your gaming news!

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
PlayStation 4 (PS4) Xbox One
Greg Bush
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Greg has been an avid video game player for the majority of his life and has followed the industry closely for well over a decade. While he's primarily an ARPG and fighting game fan, he's delved into every genre a bit.
PS4 News: Top news from Paris Games Week 2018
RELATED STORY
Mortal Kombat 11 News: Creator of Spawn says he'll be...
RELATED STORY
The Game Awards 2018: Schedule, Nominees and How to Watch?
RELATED STORY
Steam Sale: 8 great games you can get for 40% and above off
RELATED STORY
Video Game News: The Game Awards 2019 nominations...
RELATED STORY
Monster Hunter World News: Geralt from Witcher 3 is...
RELATED STORY
LoL News: Pobelter joins former teammate Wildturtle in...
RELATED STORY
LoL News: Golden Guardians sign Froggen to round off...
RELATED STORY
LoL News: OpTic Gaming signs Dardoch
RELATED STORY
Mortal Kombat News: Supposed leak reveals some of the...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us