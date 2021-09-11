Spider-Man 2, God of War Ragnarök, and top 7 announcements of PlayStation Showcase

After months of speculations, Sony finally held the PlayStation Showcase on September 9 to give fans a glimpse of what’s to come next for the flagship PlayStation 5 console.

From the most anticipated sequels like God of War Ragnarök and Spider-Man 2 to new games like Wolverine and Forspoken, to remakes and remasters like Knights of the Old Republic and Uncharted Legacy of Thieves, the PlayStation Showcase was jam-packed with amazing announcements.

Here are the top 7 announcements of the PlayStation Showcase.

The best announcements of the PlayStation Showcase

1) God of war Ragnarök

No matter how much Cory Barlog denies it, yes, the second part of Kratos’ Norse Saga is real and it is epic. God of War Ragnarök takes place a few years after Kratos defeated Baldur and traveled to the highest peak in the nine realms, as Fimbulwinter approaches.

The sequel follows Kratos and Atreus as they look for Tyr, the Norse God of War, to stop Ragnarök. They must face the God of Thunder, Thor, and ally turned enemy Freya as Atreus questions what it means to be Loki.

2) Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Insomniac did exceptionally well with a double dose of Marvel magic. The studio debuts a much-anticipated announcement trailer of Spider-Man 2, as Peter and Miles take on enemies on the streets of New York.

Following the tease from the last games’ ending, Spider-Man 2 introduces Venom as a voice-over from Kraven the Hunter. Confirmed to be PlayStation 5 exclusive, the game is currently slated for 2023.

3) Marvel's Wolverine

While Spider-Man 2 was expected, Wolverine was a totally unexpected but equally good addition. In fact, when the Marvel logo was shown following Insomniac’s, many initially assumed it to be Spider-Man 2. As soon as the trailer showcased the iconic adamantium claws, the level of excitement went through the roof.

Wolverine has just started development and isn’t likely to come anytime soon. Fans are hopeful for a true R-rated experience.

4) Knights of the Old Republic Remake

Ever since popular content creator Mr. Matty Plays deduced that Aspyer is doing a Knights of the Old Republic project, the anticipation level has been high. There was confusion if this was a new game, or Knights of the Old Republic III, that never happened.

During the PlayStation Showcase, the Knights of the Old Republic Remake was unveiled, with a Sith lightsaber and an iconic mask of Darth Raven.

5) Uncharted Legacy of Thieves

Uncharted for PC has been speculated about for quite a while. While the recent Uncharted PC collection was debunked, PlayStation unveiled a new collection of two latest Uncharted games for PlayStation 5 and PC.

Uncharted Legacy of Thieves bundles Uncharted 4 A Thief’s Life and Uncharted Lost Legacy with graphical improvements. Fans are also hopeful for a PC port of Uncharted Nathan Drake Collection, though there hasn’t been any word from PlayStation.

6) Forspoken

Originally titled Project Athia, Forspoken, developed by Square Enix, received an extended trailer with bits of gameplay. Developed in Unreal Engine 5, the game will let the player experience a story set between two different worlds. It also gave off a strong Final Fantasy vibe.

7) Tiny Tina’s Wonderland

Tiny Tina’s Wonderland, the spin-off game from the Borderlands, takes what worked with Tiny Tina's Assault on Dragon Keep and blows it up to 11. The game is all set to be released in March 2022.

Edited by R. Elahi