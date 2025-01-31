Spider-Man 2 patch addresses complaints about PC port

The recently released PC port of Marvel's Spider-Man 2 includes a lot of bugs and glitches. Gamers worldwide have complained about issues like stuttering and crashing even when using powerful cards like the Nvidia RTX 4090. Fortunately, Nixxes and Insomniac Games were quick enough to react to the prevailing issues and recently released a patch addressing these problems.

The developers of the PC port of Spider-Man 2 released a patch within 24 hours of the game's release. But what are the improvements you can expect with this patch? Let's take a look.

Spider-Man 2 receives patch after gamers voiced out their complaints

The latest update of the game aims to remove all stuttering and crashes (Image via Insomniac Games)

Patch notes:

Crash Fixes

Fixed certain device hang crashes occurring when ray-tracing was enabled.

Added stability and gameplay performance improvements.

Ongoing Improvements

Monitoring crash reports for further stability updates.

Investigating additional bugs for upcoming patches.

Originally released in October 2023 for PlayStation 5, Spider-Man 2 is often touted by many as the best Spider-Man game of all time. Unfortunately, PC ports of PlayStation-exclusive titles have a reputation for performing terribly on PC at launch. Even though most people were expecting to face a few stutters and lags, their disappointment increased when they experienced multiple crashes.

User u/Italian_stallion504 wrote on Reddit:

"I’m thinking this is a pc port issue and needs a patch for it to be fixed, damn shame because this games looks insane on pc."

There were multiple other comments like this insinuating the same thing. One comment from u/ayeearon read:

"I’ve crashed about 6 times and I’m only an hour in. I have the newest drivers as well."

Talking along the same lines, u/Nervous_Scene_8139 wrote:

"Dude holy shit this game needs to be patched, I'm getting constant bugs in the opening cutscene alone, they need to patch it."

Fortunately, as mentioned above, a patch for the same just went live.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is now available to purchase for PC via Steam and Epic Games Store. If you want to learn more about the various editions available and the differences between them, check out this guide.

