Spider-Man’s creative director receives death threats over Peter Parker’s redesign; Twitter reacts

One of 2018's biggest success stories came from Insomniac Games with their fantastic first-party exclusive for Sony, Marvel's Spider-Man. The game, ever since it was first revealed, was one of the most anticipated games of the year.

The pressure was on for Insomniac Games to deliver an instant classic that could live up to and stack up well against the beloved Spider-Man 2 game from Treyarch. The game not only lived up to the lofty expectations of the fanbase but also successfully surpassed them in a variety of ways.

One of the biggest contributor's to Marvel's Spider-Man's likeability was Yuri Lowenthal's fantastic portrayal of Peter Parker backed by great writing. The character soon became one of the community's favourite portrayals of Peter Parker.

With the announcement of Spider-Man: Miles Morales on the PS5 sending shockwaves, it was also announced that 2018's Spider-Man will also be receiving a Remaster for the PS5.

Marvel's Spider-Man creative director receives death threats over character re-design

The remaster would be included in the Ultimate Edition of Spider-Man: Miles Morales, and the 60 fps performance has left a lot of fans excited. However, when the trailer for the game dropped, fans noticed that the character model for Peter had been changed entirely.

John Bubniak's version of Peter Parker had been replaced by a noticeably younger actor. It appears Ben Jordan has stepped in as the character model for Peter, and fans instantly took to social media to express their dissatisfaction.

To our Spidey fans: I totally appreciate your passion, but sending me threatening notes that you will “HUNT YOU DOWN AND WE WILL FIND YOU! YOU FIX THIS NOW!” isn’t cool. With what’s happening in today’s world, let’s be a force for good and be respectful of each other. Thank you. — Bryan Intihar (@bryanintihar) October 3, 2020

However, as has previously been the case with other games such as The Last of Us Part II, disgruntled fans issued death threats to the game's creative director Bryan Intihar.

Bryan took to Twitter to thank fans for their support for Marvel's Spider-Man and for their passion towards the game. However, he was severely disappointed by a large section of fans who directed vitriolic hate towards the studio for the character re-design.

Sigh... sorry you have to deal with this crap, Bryan. — Dr. Uckmann (@Neil_Druckmann) October 3, 2020

Several huge names from the industry, notably Cory Barlog (God of War) and Neil Druckmann (The Last of Us) expressed their support for Bryan.

Sorry you are dealing with that kind of crap, Bryan.❤️ — Cory Barlog 🖖 (@corybarlog) October 3, 2020

In the midst of positive fan support was also Laura Bailey, who is no stranger to vitriolic hate from disgruntled fans for portraying a video game character. Laura had received vile death threats over her performance as Abby in The Last of Us Part II.

Laura Bailey has also been a cast member of Marvel's Spider-Man with her role as MJ in the 2018 game.

❤️❤️❤️ — Laura Bailey (@LauraBaileyVO) October 3, 2020

The character being de-aged was explained by Insomniac as something that was done to better suit Yuri Lowenthal's facial capture. Spider-Man himself, Yuri Lowenthal, had taken a dig at the outpouring of hatred towards the redesign earlier during the week.

His tweet called out certain sections of the fanbase and sought to bring attention to more pressing issues of the moment.