×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Splinter Cell: Is Sam Fisher coming back for another adventure? Ubisoft CEO explains why it's taking so long

Shreyansh Katsura
ANALYST
News
9   //    10 Apr 2019, 14:31 IST

Splinter Cell: Blacklist.
Splinter Cell: Blacklist.

Fans have been asking for a new Splinter Cell game for quite some time now. Various hints here and there have suggested that Ubisoft is indeed working on a brand new Splinter Cell game with the returning Sam Fisher from the previous entries.

It has been 5 years since Splinter Cell: Blacklist released on PS3, Xbox 360 and PC and in my opinion, was an amazing game but unfortunately didn't meet Ubisoft's sale expectations. Ubisoft's CEO Yves Guillemot went on to explain in a recent interview with IGN about why we haven't got another game in this long-running popular franchise yet.

When you create a game, you have to make sure you will come with something that will be different enough from what you did before,Last time we did a Splinter Cell, we had lots of pressure from all the fans saying, Don't change it; don't do this; don't do that.So some of the teams were more anxious to work on the brand.
Also because of Assassin's Creed and all the other brands taking off, people wanted to work on those brands more. so we have to follow what they like to do.

It's true that the success of games such as Far Cry and Assassin's Creed series have made Ubisoft churn out more games of those series but Guillemot did confirm that we will see a new Splinter Cell game in some time.

Last year we got a Splinter Cell based free DLC mission in Ghost Recons: Wildlands and fans started speculating that a new Splinter Cell game is indeed into the horizon. Unfortunately, that didn't seem to be the case, at least last year.

This year's Far Cry: New Dawn also contained an easter egg regarding the Splinter Cell where you could wear Sam Fisher's old outfit.

Everything points towards that a new Splinter Cell game is in development and Ubisoft does like to tease their games in its other franchises. Here's hoping we will hear more at this year's Ubisoft E3 2019 press conference.

For more Video Game News, stick to Sportskeeda.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
PlayStation 4 (PS4) Xbox One
Shreyansh Katsura
ANALYST
Shrey Katsura loves to read out of the world stories and relate it to his life. He also loves writing short fictions which are often inspired by his lucid dreams and the way he sees the real world. He spends more time in the huge open worlds of his favourite video games and dreaming in Owl City rather than having vague small talks with people. You can see the world through his vision by visiting- @The Katsura Family.
5 Best Adventure Games You should Play in 2019
RELATED STORY
Video Game News: The Division 2 is Getting a Beta Next Month
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Action Games To Play In 2019
RELATED STORY
Video Game News: Ubisoft is publishing the Division 2 on Epic Games Store, Skipping Steam
RELATED STORY
5 Best Adventure Games to Play on PC
RELATED STORY
Video game news: Ubisoft ditching Steam for Epic with The Divison 2 PC release
RELATED STORY
Assassin's Creed Odyssey: New Game Plus coming this month (and Twitter reactions)
RELATED STORY
Anthem Vs The Division 2: Which MMORPG is Better?
RELATED STORY
Devil May Cry 5: Capcom re-defines what makes video games fun with its latest hack and slash adventure
RELATED STORY
PUBG Mobile Guide: How To Win a Solo vs Team Battle - Distance Is Both Keys to Success and Failure
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us