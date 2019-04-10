Splinter Cell: Is Sam Fisher coming back for another adventure? Ubisoft CEO explains why it's taking so long

Splinter Cell: Blacklist.

Fans have been asking for a new Splinter Cell game for quite some time now. Various hints here and there have suggested that Ubisoft is indeed working on a brand new Splinter Cell game with the returning Sam Fisher from the previous entries.

It has been 5 years since Splinter Cell: Blacklist released on PS3, Xbox 360 and PC and in my opinion, was an amazing game but unfortunately didn't meet Ubisoft's sale expectations. Ubisoft's CEO Yves Guillemot went on to explain in a recent interview with IGN about why we haven't got another game in this long-running popular franchise yet.

When you create a game, you have to make sure you will come with something that will be different enough from what you did before,Last time we did a Splinter Cell, we had lots of pressure from all the fans saying, Don't change it; don't do this; don't do that.So some of the teams were more anxious to work on the brand.

Also because of Assassin's Creed and all the other brands taking off, people wanted to work on those brands more. so we have to follow what they like to do.

It's true that the success of games such as Far Cry and Assassin's Creed series have made Ubisoft churn out more games of those series but Guillemot did confirm that we will see a new Splinter Cell game in some time.

Last year we got a Splinter Cell based free DLC mission in Ghost Recons: Wildlands and fans started speculating that a new Splinter Cell game is indeed into the horizon. Unfortunately, that didn't seem to be the case, at least last year.

This year's Far Cry: New Dawn also contained an easter egg regarding the Splinter Cell where you could wear Sam Fisher's old outfit.

Everything points towards that a new Splinter Cell game is in development and Ubisoft does like to tease their games in its other franchises. Here's hoping we will hear more at this year's Ubisoft E3 2019 press conference.

