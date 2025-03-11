Split Fiction: Birthday Cake side quest walkthrough

The Birthday Cake side quest in Split Fiction is a deceptive sugar-coated adventure that takes a dark turn. Introduced in Chapter 5, this mission is set in a whimsical Candyland, where players celebrate Mio’s fifth birthday by scaling a gigantic cake and lighting five candles. But as sweet as it seems, things take a twisted turn when an unexpected boss fight emerges, turning a joyful occasion into a chaotic battle for survival.

Here’s everything you need to know to conquer the Birthday Cake side mission in Split Fiction and make it out with all your teeth intact.

How to find the Birthday Cake side quest in Split Fiction

Reach the Birthday Cake and climb it (Image via EA)

The Birthday Cake mission in Split Fiction is hidden near the end of Chapter 5 (Rise of the Dragon Realm), right after completing the Dragon Soul puzzle. Once you’ve broken four metal eggs and returned the dragon souls, you’ll want to look to the left of the main path.

Getting to the portal

You’ll notice a floating gummy bear, which serves as your way forward.

Bounce on the gummy bear to launch yourself toward a higher platform.

This will take you straight to the portal leading to the Birthday Cake side quest.

With that, you’re ready to dive into this sugar-filled platforming challenge.

Climbing the Birthday cake

The mission starts with a lighthearted, candy-coated platforming sequence. But don’t let the colorful world fool you — there are plenty of obstacles to overcome before reaching the top.

1) Navigating Candyland

Cross the spinning waffles, making sure to time your jumps carefully to avoid falling.

At the dead end with gummy bears, jump-attack the green candy ground to break through.

Hop over rotating chocolate sticks, which shift unpredictably, requiring quick movement.

Use the yellow jelly launchers by jump-attacking them to propel yourself forward.

2) Dangers on the climb

Candy ball cannons will fire at you as you climb, so stay on the move.

Inconspicuous cherries will bounce you away if you run into them — avoid these at all costs.

Eventually, you’ll reach a yellow jelly covered in frost. Work together to jump-attack it and shatter the candy, allowing you to bounce to the summit.

The Dentist in Birthday Cake side quest (Image via EA)

Now, all that’s left is to light the five candles — but that’s when things take a dark turn.

Boss fight: The Dentist’s nightmare

Once all five candles are lit, the birthday setting vanishes, and the dentist boss fight begins.

1) Phase 1: Escaping the chair

The dentist traps one player in a chair. To break free, wiggle the left stick or press the indicated keys on the keyboard.

If one player gets pinned by the dentist’s drill, the other can dash into them to knock them loose.

The dentist swings his massive brush across the platform — jump over it to avoid getting hit.

2) Phase 2: The dentures attack

The dentist’s chattering dentures will lunge at you — keep dashing to avoid getting bitten.

Once the dentures flip over, jump-attack them to commandeer them.

Use the dentures to bite one of the dentist’s hands, while the other player jump-attacks the restrained hand to deal extra damage.

3) Phase 3: The cup trick & final attack

Push the drill to conclude the quest in Split Fiction (Image via EA)

The dentist traps one player in a cup and shuffles them around, making it difficult to track where they are.

One player will be split in half — quickly reunite both halves to rescue the trapped teammate.

Once the dentures flip over again, repeat the attack sequence before delivering the final blow.

Push the dentist’s drill into his own mouth, finishing the fight.

With the dentist defeated, head through the portal to complete the Birthday Cake side mission in Split Fiction.

