Split Fiction chapter 2: Parking Garage walkthrough

The Parking Garage in Split Fiction thrusts you straight into chaos. After surviving the Streets of Neon, you’re now dealing with a giant, laser-spewing mechanical nightmare — Parking Attendant. There’s no time to stop or catch your breath. You’ll need to weave through wrecked cars, dodge incoming fire, and keep running until you reach the elevator at the end of the chase.

Here is everything you need to know to clear the Parking Garage walkthrough in Split Fiction's chapter 2.

A guide on Parking Garage chapter 2 in Split Fiction

Escaping the Parking attendant’s rampage

Chapter 2: Parking Garage in Split Fiction kicks off with pure chaos. Before the fight even begins, the Parking Attendant will chase you through the garage, firing lasers and rolling at full speed to flatten you. Stopping isn't an option — keep moving, dodge obstacles, and make it to the elevator. That’s when the real battle begins.

Phase 1: Dodging death by car, bike, and laser

Car toss in Parking Garage walkthrough (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || EA)

The Parking Attendant doesn’t waste time — it starts with pure chaos:

Car toss: It’ll launch cars at you. Get hit, and you’ll fly off the platform. Grapple points at the edges let you save yourself if you react quickly.

It’ll launch cars at you. Get hit, and you’ll fly off the platform. Grapple points at the edges let you save yourself if you react quickly. Dual car crush: It grabs two cars at once and tries to smash you like a bug. Keep moving.

It grabs two cars at once and tries to smash you like a bug. Keep moving. Motorcycle stampede: A wave of bikes floods the platform, forcing you to jump or dodge through gaps.

A wave of bikes floods the platform, forcing you to jump or dodge through gaps. Eye laser grid: The boss will draw a pattern of laser lines before reversing them in a deadly explosion. Standing in the wrong spot? You’re fried.

After its attack cycle, the boss turns around, exposing its back. This is where Mio comes in.

Mio tethers to the gravity panel and climbs onto the boss.

Dodge defensive lasers while searching for the boss’s eye.

Destroyed vehicles leave behind batteries — Zoe throws them at the boss, and Mio slashes them to deal real damage.

Once a quarter of the boss’s health is gone, it gets angry, and things get worse.

Phase 2: The attendant goes all in

Now it’s time for:

Bus toss: Not just cars — this time, it hurls an entire bus across the arena. Stay out of the way.

Not just cars — this time, it hurls an entire bus across the arena. Stay out of the way. Motorbike barrage: A ring of exploding motorbikes is launched at you. They leave fire fields where they land, so don’t get caught.

A ring of exploding motorbikes is launched at you. They leave fire fields where they land, so don’t get caught. Flipping car attack: The boss throws six spinning cars — watch their landing marks and dodge.

The boss throws six spinning cars — watch their landing marks and dodge. Eye laser maze: The eye laser pattern gets way more complex. Run too much, and you’ll run into a trap. Keep calm, time your movements.

Just like before, once the boss finishes its cycle:

It turns around, exposing its back again.

Mio climbs on while Zoe throws batteries.

Now, energy balls travel along the boss’s surface, adding more hazards.

Once enough damage is dealt, the main eye opens, and it’s time to take this thing apart.

Phase 3: Destroying the boss from the inside

Mio and Zoe side by side in the Parking Garage walkthrough (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || EA)

With the eye open, Mio jumps inside the Parking Attendant, and now you’re fighting from within:

There are three batteries inside, which Mio must pry open and expose.

Zoe rips them out with her gravity whip while the boss tries to crush you with lasers and thrown cars.

Repeat this process twice more, removing all power sources.

Once all batteries are gone, the boss’s core is exposed. Now it’s really mad.

Phase 4: The final form — Stripping it down to nothing

The Parking Attendant reforms using debris, turning into a rolling, pulsing sphere of death:

It jumps, sending out shockwaves that damage you.

It rolls at high speeds, trying to run you down.

Zoe must now use her gravity whip to peel off the shell piece by piece, avoiding attacks the entire time.

The final phase in the Parking Garage walkthrough' Split Fiction (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || EA)

Once the last layer is gone, grab the Small Parking Attendant with the gravity whip.

Mio slashes it down into tiny pieces.

And that’s it. The Parking Attendant is gone, and the Parking Garage section of Split Fiction is cleared.

