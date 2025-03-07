Split Fiction chapter 2: Streets of Neon walkthrough

The Streets of Neon chapter in Split Fiction throws players straight into the action, blending fast-paced platforming with gravity-defying combat. After escaping Mr. Hammer, the two find themselves in a rundown alleyway, standing at the entrance to a portal leading to the Farmlife side story.

Ad

Whether you dive into that or push forward, your path leads to an elevator that kicks off a high-flying sequence through the city’s neon-lit chaos in Chapter 2 of Streets of Neon.

A guide on Streets of Neon Chapter 2 in Split Fiction

Glimpse from Streets of Neon Chapter 2 in Split Fiction (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || EA)

Escaping the Alley and entering the city

Ad

Trending

Chapter 2: Streets of Neon begins as you step into the alley, where you'll spot a portal to the Farmlife side story alongside an elevator leading to the next area. You can either enter the portal or continue forward. To progress, grapple over the metal fence blocking your path.

Read more — Split Fiction chapter 2: Head Of The Crime Syndicate walkthrough

Through the shipping container

The elevator takes you up to a ledge with a hollow shipping container suspended in the air. You must:

Ad

Grapple onto the container and climb through it.

Drop down onto a platform swarming with SRI enforcers.

Use Mio’s gravity sword for fast slashes and Zoe’s grapple attacks for mobility to clear them out.

Solving the Anti-grav panel puzzle

With the enemies down, turn left — you'll see an anti-grav panel on the wall. This puzzle requires coordinated movement between Zoe and Mio:

Zoe picks up beams and throws them into the electrified wall, creating a pathway.

Mio jumps across the beams to reach the other side.

Once Mio is across, Zoe smashes a nearby window using one of the beams.

Mio uses her gravity sword to strike a node, activating a catapult.

The catapult launches Zoe over the wall, getting both characters past the obstacle.

Ad

Crossing the moving panels

The next section is similar but with moving panels instead of static ones.

Zoe must time her beam throws perfectly, ensuring each panel is positioned for Mio.

Mio jumps across the shifting panels, landing on the far side.

Ahead, you’ll find two large cranes, which will be crucial for advancing.

Extending the cranes for Zoe

Mio’s gravity sword comes in handy again:

Slash both cranes, causing them to extend.

Zoe grapples across the extended cranes to reach the next platform.

Once across, Zoe uses her gravity whip to pull off a grate, revealing a hidden gravity panel for Mio to use.

Ad

Jumping onto the flying cars

Leaving the cranes behind, you’ll now see flying cars zipping through the city.

Grapple onto any of the passing vehicles to ride.

You’ll land on the parking garage’s landing strip, setting up the next encounter.

Fighting SRI enforcers in the garage

Fighting the SRI forces in Split Fiction (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || EA)

SRI forces are waiting as soon as you land. They won’t let you leave without a fight. Defeating them unlocks the elevator, but before you can escape, a cutscene triggers in this Chapter 2 of Streets of Neon.

Ad

Check out: Is Split Fiction a sequel to It Takes Two and A Way Out?

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.