Split Fiction chapter 2: The Getaway Car walkthrough

The Getaway Car section in Split Fiction throws players into a high-speed escape, with Zoe behind the wheel and Mio providing cover fire. After the destruction of the Parking Attendant, SRI forces are in hot pursuit, forcing the duo to navigate the city's chaotic streets while dodging hazards, enemy fire, and collapsing infrastructure.

Here is everything you need to know to clear the Getaway Car walkthrough in Split Fiction's chapter 2.

A guide on The Getaway Car Chapter 2 in Split Fiction

Glimpse from The Getaway Car walkthrough (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || EA)

Phase 1: The chase begins

Zoe starts driving through dense streets and alleys, weaving between traffic while Mio shoots down pursuing enemies.

Unlike earlier turret sections, Mio has full 360-degree aiming, allowing her to target threats in all directions.

Minefields appear on the road, forcing Mio to shoot them before Zoe drives through. These mines deal massive damage if left unchecked.

SRI drones and armored vehicles will block roads and fire suppressing shots, requiring a mix of precision shooting and evasive driving.

Eventually, Zoe spots an opening in a makeshift ramp leading to a tractor-beam highway.

Phase 2: The tractor-beam highways

The car launches off the ramp and lands on the glowing highway, where gravity shifts allow for high-speed jumps between lanes.

At this point, Mio is equiped with a rocket launcher, making it easier to blow up airborne threats.

Jumping between lanes is crucial, as debris and roadblocks appear with little warning.

Enemies continue their assault, including more mines mid-air, requiring quick reactions from Mio.

After navigating the skyway, the duo enters a tunnel, where visibility drops and exploding obstacles force even tighter movements.

At the tunnel’s exit, the road collapses, leaving only one option: jumping into a building.

Phase 3: Crashing through the office

The office build scene in The Getaway Car (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || EA)

The car smashes through the windows of an office building, skidding across cubicles, desks, and shattered glass. The section ends on a broken ledge, where the car finally halts.

Phase 4: The Bird and the fall

Just as everything seems stable, a small bird lands on the hood. The added weight tips the car forward, sending it plummeting downward as the screen cuts to black.

This marks the end of The Getaway Car sequence in Split fiction.

